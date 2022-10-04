The best cheap drones to buy in 2022

The best cheap drones prove that drone flying and drone photography don’t have to be expensive pursuits. While there are plenty of dazzlingly expensive drones out there, they tend to be geared towards pro broadcasters and film crews. For the casual consumer, and for kids and novice users, there are lots of inexpensive drones that are easy to fly – and more importantly, are a lot of fun, too.

In this guide, we’ve picked out the best drones that can be bought for the right price. We’ve been selective, and only picked drones that we think are worth the money – the minimum requirement is that the drone needs to have a camera you can record with – every drone on this list, except for one which we've included as a choice for kids. Getting the footage off the drone will require either a Wi-Fi connection to a smartphone, or an onboard microSD card slot – the latter is the better-quality option, but adds to the cost.

Other things to think about include max flight time. While in the real world, flight times will generally be lower than advertised on the box, comparing drones’ stated flight times side by side will give you an idea of which one has the overall better battery life. It’s also vital to check drone weight. In most territories, 250g is the legal minimum weight beyond which a drone needs to be registered (check out our guide to drone rules if you’re unsure), so be aware that getting a heavier drone comes with some paperwork.

While all the drones on this list are cheap, we’ve only included examples that we think are worth the money – so here are the best cheap drones you can buy right now!

Best cheap drones to buy in 2022

The cheapest way to own some DJI tech

Video resolution: 720p | Stills resolution: 5 megapixel | Range: 100m (Wi-Fi) | Flight time: 13 minutes | GPS: No | Weight: 80g | Dimensions: 98 x 93 x 41mm

Hgih-end camera features Programmable flights Poor battery life

Despite harking back to 2018, the Tello seems to happily occupy this spot in the budget drones list without any contenders to topple it. The combination of DJI’s tech and an intel processor gives the system a lot of power so the digital stabilization of the video is good for 720P.

The drone has removable propellor protection for safe play, and vision-based downward sensors for perfect hovering and landing (though the flash launch by throwing into the air is even cooler).

We like that remote isn’t needed – the EZ Shots control app provides a live view and on-screen controls – but you can always add a generic Bluetooth game controller. The stand-out feature, though, has to be compatibility with the education-targeted programming language Scratch making this the best way to teach programming.

Read our full Ryze Tello review

A fold out GPS drone that can fly fast and shoot 2.7K

Video resolution: 2688 x 1512p video | Stills resolution: 12 megapixel still | Range: 500m | Flight time: 23 mins x 2 | GPS: Yes | Weight: 215g | Dimensions: 145x90x60 mm(folded); 360x300x70mm (unfolded)

Camera can tilt by remote Below common registration weight Sluggish "Follow Me" mode It claims to be a 4K drone

The Holy Stone HS175D is an upgrade to the HS175, which we already liked, but the manufacturers have gone on to add brushless motors and a 2.7K sensor (not 4K, as it falsely boasts). It's clear from the design of the HS175D that Holy Stone has taken a few cues from the DJI Mavic Air 2 , which we feel is pretty reasonable. If you're going to crib, do it from the best.

Comfortably under the weight limit for registration, the Holy Stone HS175D also packs in plenty of useful features, like GPS, return to home, altitude hold, one-key take-off/landing, follow-me, and more. The camera can tilt vertically in flight, and having a Micro SD slot is really handy for recording high-quality footage (though you also have the option to record directly to the app for quick sharing. There's also electronic stabilization for the 4K footage – it's not cinema quality, but it does well.

Control can be done with the fold-out remote, powered by two AA batteries. It's easy to use, and while there's a little latency, it functions well if you stay comfortably within the 500m range. See our full Holy Stone HS175D review .

3: Drocon Ninja DC-014

Compact toy drone with a camera

Video resolution: 1280 x 1080 | Stills resolution: n/a | Range: 50m | Flight time: 6-8 mins | GPS: No | Weight: approx. 90g | Dimensions: 109 x 109mm open / 140 x 69 x 30mm (folded)

Good range of control options Fun flips for the kids Will drift in wind

This tiny foldable drone shares many of the features familiar to those who have shopped for kids' toys – 360˚ flips, headless mode – but it also manages to fit a camera into its frame. Especially nice is that it’s adjustable on the vertical axis, so if you’re not liking the footage you’re getting you just need to land, tweak and take off again.

The recording takes place on your phone, so is subject to the risk of interference, but the app allows the capture of pleasingly clear video or acceptable stills via the trigger on the remote.

With altitude hold but no GPS, this is a great drone to build your drone control experience as it’ll hover and just need nudging if there are gusts. Three-speed settings add fun, while one key take-off and landing and a low battery beeper are practical.

Best cheap drone with professional features

Video resolution: 2.7K@30fps video | Stills resolution: 12 megapixel | Range: 3.5km / 2.17mi | Flight time: 30 minutes | GPS: Yes | Weight: 249g | Dimensions: 138 x 81 x 58mm (folded) ; 159 x 203 x 56mm (unfolded)

Cinema-smooth 2.7K video Beginner-friendly Not 4K video Not available everywhere

The Mini SE is a budget drone. If you disagree, remember DJI also supplies high-end broadcast equipment. While orders of magnitude cheaper, the features available on the Mini SE are not that different; a 3-axis stabilized gimbal produces smooth, rich cinematic-looking 2.7K video and an ergonomic radio remote controller which links to your phone via cable for very low latency.

The SE has been purposefully designed to offer a cheap DJI drone - merging the features of the similar Mavic Mini and the Mini 2 with a new low price (but only available in selected countries).

The drone sports GPS for automatic hover, return to home, and some social-friendly ‘Quickshots’ (where the drone and camera do the work for you), as well as a landing sensor so it can touch down gently. It’s also just u

der the registration weight for those who hate paperwork!

We love that DJI is always thinking like photographers – adding functions like RAW and exposure bracketing – as well as taking advantage of the aerial location with assorted panoramas. The 2.7K video is excellent but if you need true 4K check out the newer DJI Mini 2 .

Read more: DJI Mini 2 vs Mavic Mini - DJI Mini 2 vs Mini SE

Alternative DJI drone for areas where you can't buy the Mini SE

Video resolution: 2.7K@30fps video | Stills resolution: 12 megapixel | Range: 10km (USA) / 6km (Rest of World) | Flight time: 30 minutes | GPS: Yes | Weight: 249g | Dimensions: 140×81×57 mm (folded) ; 159×202×55 mm (unfolded)

Same solid features as Mini SE Not 4K video Superseded by more expensive DJI Mini 2

The Mini SE is only available in selected countries, so if you are in one of the unchosen areas of the world, the older Mavic Mini is a great alternative still. It has much the same set of features but is housed in the older style airframe.

Read our full DJI Mavic Mini review

Best cheap drone bundle deal with bag and batteries

Video resolution: 4K | Stills resolution: 4K (3840x2160p) | Range: 1km | Flight time: 23 min x 2 batteries | GPS: Yes | Weight: 495g | Dimensions: 177x104x58 mm (folded) ; 337x240x58mm (unfolded)

Shock absorption and electronic stabilization Option of 60fps video No stabilizing gimbal

When you’re looking at investing in a drone, the cheaper DJI drones are well worth investigating but you’ll soon see that their prices rise when bought with the clearly more efficient ‘Fly More’ bundles. Here the HS720E is hard to find without a spare battery and case so offers a wallet-friendly alternative that can capture 4K (or 60fps at 1080P).

With firmly build folding arms and brushless motors, and featuring built-in battery meter LEDs there is a lot on offer here. The camera is a good quality Sony lens with physical dampening in the case and really good electronic image stabilization, though sadly no gimbal. Recordings to the MicroSD are good.

The system also features optical flow, GPS, and altitude sensors which it uses to hover with the precision you’d expect, as well as the reassurance of a return home, though it’s worth checking the HS175D (also on this list) for a more portable alternative.

Read our full Holy Stone HS720E review

7. Potensic A20

Easy to fly mini drone which is great for children

Video resolution: None | Stills resolution: None | Range: 30m | Flight time: 8 min (x2) | GPS: No | Weight: 189g | Dimensions: 90 x 80 x 30 mm

Compact Robust guards Decent flight time Fiddly battery slot

The Potensic A20 is our pick of the best drones for kids . It is compact and robust and available in some color options. Thanks to the in-built pressure sensor are capable of hovering without the operator’s help and flying using the pilot-friendly ‘headless mode.’

In practice, that means the drone can be moved around a room using a single control stick, which is easier than most video games! If you do crash, there are good solid prop guards.

