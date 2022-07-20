ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Everything Sandra Oh Has Said About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and Her Life After the Show

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Closing the chapter. Since shocking fans with her exit in 2014, Sandra Oh has toyed with the idea of making a triumphant return to Grey’s Anatomy — but she’s happily moved out of her comfort zone.

Oh’s portrayal of Dr. Cristina Yang on the ABC medical drama instantly gained her critical acclaim, winning the 2005 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series and the 2006 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. She remained in the role for 10 seasons, confirming her departure in August 2013.

“Creatively, I really feel like I gave it my all, and I feel ready to let her go ,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “It’s such an interesting thing to play a character for so long and to actually get the sense that she wants to be let go as well. [Cristina] wants to be let go, and I am ready to let her go.”

Cristina was written out after the show’s 10th season, leaving Meredith Grey ( Ellen Pompeo ) and more beloved characters behind for a new job in Switzerland. After learning that Oh would be saying goodbye, creator and showrunner Shonda Rhimes wanted to give her character the perfect ending .

“One of the best days of my life as a writer happened the day Sandra Oh walked in my door to audition and forever changed the course of Grey’s Anatomy with her brilliant, nuanced portrayal of Cristina Yang,” Rhimes told THR in August 2013. “Over the past 10 seasons, I have been made better by Sandra’s trust, faith and friendship, and I can’t quantify how grateful I am for her collaboration on a character we both love so deeply. … When Sandra walks out of my door, Grey’s Anatomy will once again be forever changed.”

As a whole, Grey’s Anatomy is far from over. The series was renewed for an 18th season in May 2021 after several fan-favorite alums — including Patrick Dempsey and Chyler Leigh — made cameos during season 17. Though she’s grateful for all the memories she made with her former costars over the years, Oh doesn’t see herself putting on her doctor’s coat again.

“It’s very rare, I would say, to be able to see in such a way the impact of a character,” she told The Los Angeles Times ’ “Asian Enough” podcast in May 2021. “In some ways, you do your work as a bubble and you let it go. I left that show, my God, seven years ago, almost. So in my mind, it’s gone. But for a lot of people, it’s still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on.”

Following her nine-year run on Grey’s Anatomy , the actress dabbled in live theater and nabbed a supporting role in 2014’s Tammy . She returned to television for season 3 of American Crime in 2017 and has starred on Killing Eve since its 2018 premiere. The role earned her the 2018 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and the 2019 Golden Globe for Best Actress – Television Series Drama.

“I think it’s very different than Cristina. There’s certain [similar] aspects, for sure, like both of those characters are determined,” she told Entertainment Weekly in March 2018 of her work on the two series. “But what they want and the circumstances, and the style and the genre, it’s like apples and oranges.”

Scroll down to see more of what Oh has said about life after Grey’s Anatomy — and about possibly returning to the show:

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Premiere Date Set at ABC This Fall

Grey's Anatomy is returning to ABC for its 19th season in the fall and we now have a premiere date for TV's longest-running primetime medical drama. The hit series will debut its new season on Thursday, Oct. 6. Grey's Anatomy will be joined by spinoff Station 19 — launching its sixth season — and Alaska Daily, a new drama starring two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank and created by Oscar-winning writer Tom McCarthy (Spotlight).
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Should Recognize Coyote in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Grey's Anatomy fans who pay close attention to detail may have recognized a member of the Top Gun: Maverick cast. Greg Tarzan Davis, who stars as Dr. Jordan Wright on Grey's, plays Lt. Javy Machado in the Tom Cruise blockbuster. His character's callsign is "Coyote." Davis, 28, is just getting...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chyler Leigh
Person
Sandra Oh
Person
Patrick Dempsey
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Shonda Rhimes
tvinsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Adds ‘Inventing Anna’ Star Alexis Floyd

Alexis Floyd, who recently played Neff in the Netflix series Inventing Anna, is joining Shonda Rhimes‘ Grey’s Anatomy as a series regular for the upcoming 19th season. As reported by Deadline, Floyd will play Simone Griffin in the popular ABC medical drama. Described as a “funny, whip-smart, high achiever with a complicated family dynamic,” Floyd arrives at Grey Sloan as a new first-year surgical resident. She grew up in Seattle and previously didn’t want to work at Grey Sloan due to a painful personal history with the hospital.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Fans ‘Can’t Stand’ This Major Character

Fans of the popular NBC series Chicago Med recently took to Reddit to voice their displeasure with one character. In the thread, fans are going after Brian Tee’s character, Dr. Ethan Choi. The initial post that started the conversation was made by a user named Creative-Play1848. They wrote, “I’m only on season 3 but I can’t stand Choi. He has no compassion for patients and their desires if they go against what he thinks is best. He also doesn’t care about any mental health issue and is constantly undermining Dr. Charles.”
CHICAGO, IL
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey S Anatomy#Abc#Thr
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why You Recognize the Actress Who Plays Rebecca Jones

Chicago Fire is on its annual summer hiatus. Meanwhile, fans are looking back at some of the NBC drama’s older seasons. And, amid those older seasons, we briefly met the recurring character Rebecca Jones. While Jones’ role on the show was shortlived, her actress, Daisy Betts, may nevertheless seem familiar. Though we haven’t seen Rebecca Jones for years, we’re here to look at some of the actress’s prior, well-known roles.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Jessica Simpson Faces Major Criticism Over New Pic of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

Pop music sensation Jessica Simpson is reportedly experiencing some mom-shaming after pictures showed her 3-year-old daughter, Birdie, still using a pacifier. The “backlash” came just after Jessica Simpson shared a series of snapshots of her family’s recent boating trip on her Instagram account. Birdie was noticeably seen sitting on Simpson’s husband, Eric Johnson, with her pacifier.
MUSIC
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

174K+
Followers
19K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy