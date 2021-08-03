Cancel
Dogs available for adoption in Evansville

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Evansville on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfMgU_0b2KEfKY00
Freya

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, Inc.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yf5Sz_0b2KEfKY00
Gemma

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, Inc.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1copxM_0b2KEfKY00
Izara

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Doberman Pinscher
- Organization: It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, Inc.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBZsP_0b2KEfKY00
Merry

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder
Mickey

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQdal_0b2KEfKY00
Paisley

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Maltese
- Organization: It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder
Renzell

- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder
Thomas

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder
George/ Tiny

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Terrier
- Organization: Another Chance For Animals
- Read more on Petfinder
Huxley

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Coonhound
- Organization: Another Chance For Animals
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4TV4_0b2KEfKY00
Phoenix

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Coonhound
- Organization: Another Chance For Animals
- Read more on Petfinder
Virginia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Coonhound
- Organization: Another Chance For Animals
- Read more on Petfinder
Gabby

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Pay It Forward Animal Welfare Network
- Read more on Petfinder
Jake

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Beagle
- Organization: Pay It Forward Animal Welfare Network
- Read more on Petfinder
Lexi

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Dachshund
- Organization: Pay It Forward Animal Welfare Network
- Read more on Petfinder

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

