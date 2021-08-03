Cancel
Dogs available for adoption in Waco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iM2Td_0b2KEeRp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NC1WZ_0b2KEeRp00
Petfinder

Dogs available for adoption in Waco

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Waco on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

Petfinder

Theodore

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Humane Society of Central TX
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXZMQ_0b2KEeRp00
Petfinder

Tokyo

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Plott Hound
- Organization: Humane Society of Central TX
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UiPw2_0b2KEeRp00
Petfinder

Turtle

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Humane Society of Central TX
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK8L8_0b2KEeRp00
Petfinder

Viola

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler
- Organization: Humane Society of Central TX
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OytlJ_0b2KEeRp00
Petfinder

Xylo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Organization: Humane Society of Central TX
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJkIa_0b2KEeRp00
Petfinder

Brandy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Shepherd
- Organization: Fuzzy Friends Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONzfN_0b2KEeRp00
Petfinder

Bella Iii

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Austin Boxer Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Evermore

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Austin Boxer Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6TAA_0b2KEeRp00
Petfinder

Kiera

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Austin Boxer Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31OvpL_0b2KEeRp00
Petfinder

Olympia Puppy - Aphrodite

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Austin Boxer Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Pdls_0b2KEeRp00
Petfinder

Olympia Puppy - Hera

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Austin Boxer Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fY8vh_0b2KEeRp00
Petfinder

Olympia Puppy - Minerva

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Austin Boxer Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Olympia Puppy - Poseidon

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Austin Boxer Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhTlQ_0b2KEeRp00
Petfinder

Polly Anna

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Austin Boxer Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHxjb_0b2KEeRp00
Petfinder

Sophia Blanche

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Austin Boxer Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

