Fresno, CA

Dogs available for adoption in Fresno

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mccKV_0b2KEY6L00
Petfinder

Dogs available for adoption in Fresno

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Fresno on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

Petfinder

Katya

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Siberian Husky
- Organization: Fresno Humane Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Klondike

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Husky
- Organization: Fresno Humane Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XIh9y_0b2KEY6L00
Petfinder

Mazikeen

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Siberian Husky
- Organization: Fresno Humane Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2j1Q_0b2KEY6L00
Petfinder

Parker

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Fresno Humane Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Reno

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Fresno Humane Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sam

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Fresno Humane Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Idklx_0b2KEY6L00
Petfinder

Sully

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Shepherd
- Organization: Fresno Humane Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XEpc_0b2KEY6L00
Petfinder

Tex

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Siberian Husky
- Organization: Fresno Humane Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7PR5_0b2KEY6L00
Petfinder

Ruby

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Dachshund
- Organization: Mell's Mutts
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46tkV8_0b2KEY6L00
Petfinder

Blaire

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Great Pyrenees
- Organization: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center, Clovis
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjCCO_0b2KEY6L00
Petfinder

Houston

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center, Clovis
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xe5Lh_0b2KEY6L00
Petfinder

Keylee

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Shepherd
- Organization: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center, Clovis
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTaFj_0b2KEY6L00
Petfinder

Lenny

- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Dachshund
- Organization: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center, Clovis
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4tTJ_0b2KEY6L00
Petfinder

Maggie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center, Clovis
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Panda

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center, Clovis
- Read more on Petfinder

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
PetsThe Guardian

Cat owners: have you experienced issues with pet illness related to cat food?

Certain batches of Sainsbury’s hypoallergenic cat foods, Applaws and AVA, were recalled by their manufacturer in mid-June after significant numbers of cats died from a mystery illness. The Royal Veterinary College (RVC) and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) believe the deaths could be linked to cat food brands, although they are yet to confirm the causes.
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

Plea made to adopt pets at El Paso shelter; see images of dogs

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with El Paso Animal Services say they urgently need six dogs to be adopted. El Paso Animal Services said they are in need of fosters, adopters, or rescues. El Paso Animal Services is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Animal Services meets...
Fresno, CAyourcentralvalley.com

Fresno woman runs non-profit animal rescue from her own home

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – For years California animal shelters have been trying to lower their kill rates. Historically, Fresno County has had one of the highest rates in the state, according to the data from the Central California SPCA. About 5 years ago, Fresno resident Mell Garcia decided she had...
Danville, PAMilton Daily Standard

SPCA offering $20 dog adoptions

DANVILLE — In conjunction with the Christmas in July celebration at the Danville SPCA, dog adoptions will be reduced to $20 each. Cats and kittens are available for adoption for $20 each through the end of July. The dog special runs from Monday, July 26 through Sunday, Aug. 1. Dog...
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

7 Types of Shepherd Dogs, From Anatolians to Shetland Sheeps!

Which types of shepherd dogs are suited to be working dogs and family dogs?. These seven different types of shepherd dog breeds are working dogs with some of the best dogs for family farms. These different shepherd dogs are herding breeds that perform well as working herding dogs and family pets. Dog owners who are looking for hard-working and intelligent dogs will appreciate these breeds, which are often also excellent watchdogs and guard dogs. With the appropriate dog food and care, these breeds can stay in the family for a long time.
Shelton, WAthurstontalk.com

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Pogo

Meet Pogo! He is a 70-pound, 4-year-old, Labrador mix who hails from Texas! He has a short, sleek, black, coat with a long tail. Pogo is an active and strong boy who also has a sweet shy side. He does enjoy cuddles, car rides, and simply hanging out. True to his name is loves to jump around on leash walks and in the play yard. He is always up for a game with his toys and fetch. Children in the home should be 13+, dog savvy, kind, and sturdy due to his size. He is a wonderful companion and active family dog, and a securely fenced yard is required. Pogo would prefer his new home to be pet-free as cats are no-go and he is dog particular. Should his family have other dogs, proper introduction is required, and dogs should be his size or larger. Pogo does require an experienced owner to help continue his training, leash manners, and socialization.
Gaston County, NCGaston Gazette

Hot Dogs & Cool Paws has four successful adoptions Saturday

John Vance and his family left Gaston County Animal Care Enforcement on Business Park Court Saturday with a new four legged friend. The county held its Hot Dogs & Cool Paws event to allow the public to see the new shelter. Those looking to adopt could also get to know the dogs and get one on one time with a pet they might want to take home.
Utah Statesuindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

The Independent’s, Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Get a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
Lone Tree, COcoloradocommunitymedia.com

Big dogs: Adoption event at Lone Tree Brewing showcases giant breeds

People huddled on the floor between chairs, tables, puddles of drool and furiously wagging tails. Although dogs are always welcome at Lone Tree Brewing Company, more than usual gathered in the tasting room on July 31, towering over patrons as they doled out pats and ear scratches. Big Dogs Huge...
PetsPeople

Cesar Millan Is Back With a New Dog Training Show to Help Pandemic Pets and Their Owners

Cesar Millan has returned to television to help more pooches and their people. His new show, Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, is on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD and follows the dog trainer as he helps pet parents end their canines' behavioral issues by showing owners the changes they want to see in their furry friends are made by transforming their own behaviors first.
PetsPosted by
DogTime

Dogs For Adoption: How To Find The Right Animal Shelter

There may be animal shelters near you with dogs for adoption, but how do you know which shelters are honest, helpful, and willing to go through the effort to make sure their dogs end up in safe and loving homes? Here's what you should know. The post Dogs For Adoption: How To Find The Right Animal Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
Petspawtracks.com

Why you should adopt a mixed-breed dog next

Each year, it’s estimated that puppy mills contribute up to 90% of puppies sold in pet stores. Puppy mills pump out around two million puppies each year, while roughly 1.5 million animals are euthanized in shelters on a yearly basis. Adopting a dog from your local shelter or breed-specific rescue is a budget-friendly and ethical alternative to purchasing a dog directly from a breeder or pet store. When you adopt a mutt, you’re saving a life, but that’s not the only reason you should adopt a mixed-breed dog. We’ll walk you through some of the best reasons you should consider a mutt the next time you’re ready to adopt a dog.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Dog owners and animal charities criticise service stations for not allowing dogs inside

Dog owners and animal welfare charities have urged service stations to introduce designated toilet facilities and amenities that allow dogs inside. Many of the UK’s largest service station providers, such as Moto, Extra and Road Chef do not allow dogs inside their premises – a policy that poses a problem for dog owners who are either travelling alone or with children in the summer months.
Gaston County, NCGaston Gazette

Adopt a dog, get a free hot dog in Gaston this Saturday

Gaston County hopes an offer of free hot dogs this Saturday will attract animal lovers to its new shelter, who will in turn adopt a new furry friend. Hot Dogs and Cool Paws takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at the Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement shelter at 1491 Business Park Court, near the I-85 and U.S. 321 interchange in Gastonia.
Aiken County, SCThe Post and Courier

FOTAS: Adopted dog Snowflake is now a certified therapy dog

I am a Great Pyrenees. On July 14, 2020, I was adopted by Biz and Eddie Mann from the Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS). At that time, I was way too skinny at 84 pounds and thought to be 3 years old. My fur was matted and short, but they thought I was lovely. They named me Snowflake and brought me home to a house occupied by a 12-year-old Golden Retriever, Annie and a 10-year-old Foxhound mix, Hodges. It is a wonderful home and I adapted well. I liked Annie a lot and just wanted to protect her. I tried to play with Hodges, but he wanted no part in playing! From the beginning, Biz and Eddie wanted to love and cuddle me, which is just what I needed, and I loved them back.

