Toledo, OH

Dogs available for adoption in Toledo

 5 days ago

Petfinder

Dogs available for adoption in Toledo

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Toledo on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4Lx9_0b2KEKzP00
Petfinder

Parmesan

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Toledo Area Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Sissy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Toledo Area Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Sparky

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Toledo Area Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Sparky

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Toledo Area Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Streamer

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Toledo Area Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPgaM_0b2KEKzP00
Petfinder

Stripe

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Toledo Area Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Rylie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Shih Tzu
- Organization: Best Friends Forever Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Bellatrix

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: Lucas County Pit Crew
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Jolie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: Lucas County Pit Crew
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Mina

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: Lucas County Pit Crew
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPQEu_0b2KEKzP00
Petfinder

Newt

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Lucas County Pit Crew
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Norman

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Lucas County Pit Crew
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Orion

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Lucas County Pit Crew
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Samira

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: Lucas County Pit Crew
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Vega

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: Lucas County Pit Crew
- Read more on Petfinder

Stacker

Stacker

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
