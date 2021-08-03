Cancel
Dogs available for adoption in Grand Rapids

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJtJJ_0b2KE8Tw00

Petfinder

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Grand Rapids on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8qrq_0b2KE8Tw00
Petfinder

Daisy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Michele's Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZO8hL_0b2KE8Tw00
Petfinder

Dixie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Michele's Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9KVr_0b2KE8Tw00
Petfinder

Emmy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Michele's Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gj8A4_0b2KE8Tw00
Petfinder

Ester

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Michele's Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRPc7_0b2KE8Tw00
Petfinder

Frog

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Michele's Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xE8T9_0b2KE8Tw00
Petfinder

Jack

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Michele's Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzlPX_0b2KE8Tw00
Petfinder

Jill

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Michele's Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQ5Fp_0b2KE8Tw00
Petfinder

Louis

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Michele's Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJdto_0b2KE8Tw00
Petfinder

Maple

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Michele's Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQZNs_0b2KE8Tw00
Petfinder

Rooster

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Michele's Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbFAY_0b2KE8Tw00
Petfinder

Spice

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Michele's Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzhbg_0b2KE8Tw00
Petfinder

Zeus

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Michele's Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJ5BR_0b2KE8Tw00
Petfinder

Cookie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Cocker Spaniel
- Organization: Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2U9Q_0b2KE8Tw00
Petfinder

Joie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Rory

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

