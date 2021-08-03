Cancel
Pets

Dogs available for adoption in Dallas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJNfE_0b2KE7bD00
Petfinder

Dogs available for adoption in Dallas

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Dallas on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a64l6_0b2KE7bD00
Petfinder

Emily

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Organization: Dallas Animal Services & Adoption Center
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240MqJ_0b2KE7bD00
Petfinder

Emma

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog
- Organization: Dallas Animal Services & Adoption Center
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09tuoY_0b2KE7bD00
Petfinder

Gaia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Organization: Dallas Animal Services & Adoption Center
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dP21D_0b2KE7bD00
Petfinder

Gracie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Dallas Animal Services & Adoption Center
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBXNh_0b2KE7bD00
Petfinder

Jade

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Dallas Animal Services & Adoption Center
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hv4A_0b2KE7bD00
Petfinder

Lady

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Dallas Animal Services & Adoption Center
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20yGaD_0b2KE7bD00
Petfinder

Max

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Dallas Animal Services & Adoption Center
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RELDe_0b2KE7bD00
Petfinder

Max

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Organization: Dallas Animal Services & Adoption Center
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DN8xJ_0b2KE7bD00
Petfinder

Mia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog
- Organization: Dallas Animal Services & Adoption Center
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxSC9_0b2KE7bD00
Petfinder

Midas

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Organization: Dallas Animal Services & Adoption Center
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ng0Za_0b2KE7bD00
Petfinder

Ophelia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Organization: Dallas Animal Services & Adoption Center
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QahSV_0b2KE7bD00
Petfinder

Sissy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Dallas Animal Services & Adoption Center
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tm1e6_0b2KE7bD00
Petfinder

Venus

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Organization: Dallas Animal Services & Adoption Center
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3JVK_0b2KE7bD00
Petfinder

Hera

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: Abandoned Pet Project Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Zoey

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
