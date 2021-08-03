Cancel
West Palm Beach, FL

Dogs available for adoption in West Palm Beach

Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Petfinder

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in West Palm Beach on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmJ6l_0b2KE6iU00
Petfinder

Jax

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog
- Organization: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGUSz_0b2KE6iU00
Petfinder

Ju Ju

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iynrN_0b2KE6iU00
Petfinder

Lucy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBxJb_0b2KE6iU00
Petfinder

Nova

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: American Bulldog
- Organization: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0ZUa_0b2KE6iU00
Petfinder

Ozzie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: American Bulldog
- Organization: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGAd3_0b2KE6iU00
Petfinder

Panthea

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier
- Organization: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGhBh_0b2KE6iU00
Petfinder

Piglet

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: American Bulldog
- Organization: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtH6T_0b2KE6iU00
Petfinder

Rico

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: American Bulldog
- Organization: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CU1Gk_0b2KE6iU00
Petfinder

Sandra Dee

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Animal Rescue Force of South Florida Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHfC8_0b2KE6iU00
Petfinder

Callie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: A Second Chance Puppies and Kittens Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KeIcZ_0b2KE6iU00
Petfinder

Cassie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: A Second Chance Puppies and Kittens Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36UAv7_0b2KE6iU00
Petfinder

Cleo

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: A Second Chance Puppies and Kittens Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORVyM_0b2KE6iU00
Petfinder

Clover

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: A Second Chance Puppies and Kittens Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ldTG_0b2KE6iU00
Petfinder

Cora

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: A Second Chance Puppies and Kittens Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SflkP_0b2KE6iU00
Petfinder

Riesa

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Organization: A Second Chance Puppies and Kittens Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

Stacker

Stacker

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
