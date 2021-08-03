Cancel
Oklahoma City, OK

Dogs available for adoption in Oklahoma City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMk5x_0b2KE2Ba00
Petfinder

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Oklahoma City on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hoa0y_0b2KE2Ba00
Petfinder

Tammy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcTQL_0b2KE2Ba00
Petfinder

Velvet

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4arsNH_0b2KE2Ba00
Petfinder

Bianca

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Country Roads Animal Rescue Society
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7d13_0b2KE2Ba00
Petfinder

Cedric

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Country Roads Animal Rescue Society
Petfinder

Cookie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler
- Organization: Country Roads Animal Rescue Society
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32iFRA_0b2KE2Ba00
Petfinder

Layla

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Country Roads Animal Rescue Society
Petfinder

Luna

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Country Roads Animal Rescue Society
Petfinder

Lyla

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Cane Corso
- Organization: Country Roads Animal Rescue Society
Petfinder

Nugget

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Country Roads Animal Rescue Society
Petfinder

Olivia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Country Roads Animal Rescue Society
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kntsH_0b2KE2Ba00
Petfinder

Sadie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Country Roads Animal Rescue Society
Petfinder

Socki

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Akita
- Organization: Country Roads Animal Rescue Society
Petfinder

Solo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Shepherd
- Organization: Country Roads Animal Rescue Society
Petfinder

Ginger

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: The Village Animal Shelter
Petfinder

Junie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Boston Terrier
- Organization: The Village Animal Shelter
