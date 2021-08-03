Cancel
Dogs available for adoption in Flint

Petfinder

Dogs available for adoption in Flint

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Flint on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18K8QM_0b2KE1Ir00
Petfinder

Celeste

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Terrier
- Organization: Genesee County Animal Control
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Zoer_0b2KE1Ir00
Petfinder

Deana

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Terrier
- Organization: Genesee County Animal Control
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05s3nZ_0b2KE1Ir00
Petfinder

Dozer

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Terrier
- Organization: Genesee County Animal Control
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ecvcv_0b2KE1Ir00
Petfinder

Harley

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: American Bulldog
- Organization: Genesee County Animal Control
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KBWr_0b2KE1Ir00
Petfinder

Hema

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Terrier
- Organization: Genesee County Animal Control
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jrAz_0b2KE1Ir00
Petfinder

Hemi

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Terrier
- Organization: Genesee County Animal Control
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQ66P_0b2KE1Ir00
Petfinder

Jimmie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Terrier
- Organization: Genesee County Animal Control
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqgHb_0b2KE1Ir00
Petfinder

Kya

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Genesee County Animal Control
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nojCf_0b2KE1Ir00
Petfinder

Luther *

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Genesee County Animal Control
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xfy9b_0b2KE1Ir00
Petfinder

Paulie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Terrier
- Organization: Genesee County Animal Control
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BL8jC_0b2KE1Ir00
Petfinder

Sassy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Genesee County Animal Control
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAYml_0b2KE1Ir00
Petfinder

Shadow

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Terrier
- Organization: Genesee County Animal Control
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptea8_0b2KE1Ir00
Petfinder

Studley

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Genesee County Animal Control
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2851Zg_0b2KE1Ir00
Petfinder

Wendy *

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Genesee County Animal Control
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeswG_0b2KE1Ir00
Petfinder

Rosiee

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: 3rd Coast Labrador Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

