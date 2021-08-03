Cancel
Orlando, FL

Dogs available for adoption in Orlando

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7fLo_0b2KDyou00
Petfinder

Dogs available for adoption in Orlando

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Orlando on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kl6Di_0b2KDyou00
Petfinder

Storm

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Orange County Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlmDF_0b2KDyou00
Petfinder

Tundra

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Organization: Orange County Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlOJi_0b2KDyou00
Petfinder

Tyson

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Orange County Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04a6rt_0b2KDyou00
Petfinder

Zorro

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Orange County Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8wyh_0b2KDyou00
Petfinder

Buddy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Buddies for Life Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OuqBy_0b2KDyou00
Petfinder

Thomas

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Buddies for Life Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6gPz_0b2KDyou00
Petfinder

Bemo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pug
- Organization: Pug Rescue of Florida, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RtUk_0b2KDyou00
Petfinder

Buzz & Boogie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Boston Terrier
- Organization: Pug Rescue of Florida, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLZ4W_0b2KDyou00
Petfinder

Mimi

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Pug
- Organization: Pug Rescue of Florida, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XmB34_0b2KDyou00
Petfinder

Miss Daisy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Pug
- Organization: Pug Rescue of Florida, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpNiK_0b2KDyou00
Petfinder

Chelsea

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Puppy Pleasers Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r26Y2_0b2KDyou00
Petfinder

Everly

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Rat Terrier
- Organization: Puppy Pleasers Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zr2Gm_0b2KDyou00
Petfinder

Fellow

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Shepherd
- Organization: Puppy Pleasers Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZkmc_0b2KDyou00
Petfinder

Captain Crook

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: The Pixel Fund
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Fido

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog
- Organization: The Pixel Fund
- Read more on Petfinder

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
