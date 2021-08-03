Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Dogs available for adoption in Atlanta

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Petfinder

Dogs available for adoption in Atlanta

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Atlanta on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MUput_0b2KDxwB00
Petfinder

River

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pointer
- Organization: Fulton County Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VlRm_0b2KDxwB00
Petfinder

Sinnamon

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Fulton County Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBkZe_0b2KDxwB00
Petfinder

Tank

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Fulton County Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ji10y_0b2KDxwB00
Petfinder

Tommie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Fulton County Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSSgr_0b2KDxwB00
Petfinder

Tooth

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: American Bulldog
- Organization: Fulton County Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGN1t_0b2KDxwB00
Petfinder

Trigger

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Organization: Fulton County Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6S06_0b2KDxwB00
Petfinder

Yazmin

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Fulton County Animal Services
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CltdV_0b2KDxwB00
Petfinder

Andy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Bichon Frise
- Organization: Priceless Pooch Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RELaS_0b2KDxwB00
Petfinder

Clarabelle

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Atlanta Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXhgy_0b2KDxwB00
Petfinder

Lane

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Atlanta Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNFa2_0b2KDxwB00
Petfinder

Bandit

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Atlanta Lab Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QgiHC_0b2KDxwB00
Petfinder

Buddy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Atlanta Lab Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjiOF_0b2KDxwB00
Petfinder

Marmee

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: Atlanta Lab Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MwQkD_0b2KDxwB00
Petfinder

Luca

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Great Dane
- Organization: A Welcome Home Animal Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Ginger

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Laskey's Lucky Ones & Volunteers (LLOV)
- Read more on Petfinder

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

