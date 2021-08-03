Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Dogs available for adoption in Phoenix

Dogs available for adoption in Phoenix

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Phoenix on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgVJI_0b2KDsWY00
Petfinder

Shotsky

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Belgian Shepherd / Malinois
- Organization: MCACC West Valley Animal Care Center
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yaF0V_0b2KDsWY00
Petfinder

Sissy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: MCACC West Valley Animal Care Center
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wH5t1_0b2KDsWY00
Petfinder

Strawberry

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Organization: MCACC West Valley Animal Care Center
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VaOeG_0b2KDsWY00
Petfinder

Tank

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: MCACC West Valley Animal Care Center
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2b9H_0b2KDsWY00
Petfinder

White Fang

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Siberian Husky
- Organization: MCACC West Valley Animal Care Center
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Z2Y3_0b2KDsWY00
Petfinder

Winter

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Siberian Husky
- Organization: MCACC West Valley Animal Care Center
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I5TS_0b2KDsWY00
Petfinder

Wolfie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Siberian Husky
- Organization: MCACC West Valley Animal Care Center
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASkOk_0b2KDsWY00
Petfinder

Guinness

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: AZ Small Dog Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFzMU_0b2KDsWY00
Petfinder

Joey

- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Boston Terrier
- Organization: Arizona Boston Terrier Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEsJi_0b2KDsWY00
Petfinder

Maggie (And Sammy)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Boston Terrier
- Organization: Arizona Boston Terrier Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sammy (And Maggie)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Boston Terrier
- Organization: Arizona Boston Terrier Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxlNB_0b2KDsWY00
Petfinder

Foxy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Doberman Pinscher
- Organization: Desert Harbor Doberman Rescue of AZ
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FN5Aq_0b2KDsWY00
Petfinder

Chonk

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Almost There: A Mom + Pups Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWD4F_0b2KDsWY00
Petfinder

Griffin

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Siberian Husky
- Organization: AZ Husky Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHaTE_0b2KDsWY00
Petfinder

Olivia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler
- Organization: Heidi's Village
- Read more on Petfinder

Stacker

Stacker

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
