Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Dogs available for adoption in Birmingham

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Petfinder

Dogs available for adoption in Birmingham

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Birmingham on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PsWP5_0b2KDrdp00
Petfinder

Ava

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Alabama Animal Adoption Society
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2Gie_0b2KDrdp00
Petfinder

Rothko

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Alabama Animal Adoption Society
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5ldy_0b2KDrdp00
Petfinder

Winston

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Alabama Animal Adoption Society
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6eAf_0b2KDrdp00
Petfinder

Gilbert

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: Sugarbelle Foundation
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRv36_0b2KDrdp00
Petfinder

Blue

- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Organization: Weimaraner Rescue of the South
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Birmingham that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXHtm_0b2KDrdp00
Petfinder

Bosco

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Organization: Weimaraner Rescue of the South
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALuhc_0b2KDrdp00
Petfinder

Carson

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Organization: Weimaraner Rescue of the South
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F69ZZ_0b2KDrdp00
Petfinder

Flint

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Organization: Weimaraner Rescue of the South
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLOaC_0b2KDrdp00
Petfinder

Mae

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Organization: Weimaraner Rescue of the South
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHdnj_0b2KDrdp00
Petfinder

Maggie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Organization: Weimaraner Rescue of the South
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Birmingham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Jzuf_0b2KDrdp00
Petfinder

Nala

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Organization: Weimaraner Rescue of the South
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27c1bJ_0b2KDrdp00
Petfinder

Ranger

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Organization: Weimaraner Rescue of the South
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kuxs_0b2KDrdp00
Petfinder

Ruthie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Organization: Weimaraner Rescue of the South
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2P2T_0b2KDrdp00
Petfinder

Smokey

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Organization: Weimaraner Rescue of the South
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NT8s1_0b2KDrdp00
Petfinder

Zane

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Organization: Weimaraner Rescue of the South
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 1

Stacker

Stacker

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dogs#Dog#Pet Adoption#Restaurants#Petfinder Dogs#Weimaraner Organization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Pet Servicespetbusiness

ACANA Pet Food Unveils Rescue Care for Adopted Dogs Food

ACANA pet food has announced the launch of ACANA Rescue Care for Adopted Dogs, which is the first dog food in the U.S. formulated specifically for the unique needs of rescue dogs and their transition from shelter environments to their forever homes – just in time for National Feed A Rescue Pet Week.
Petspetguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week- Cross

Goofy, cute, and loving- who could resist this handsome boy? Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Cross, a 5 and half years old Labrador Retriever mix from Atlanta, Georgia. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, and microchipped. Cross does well with other friendly dogs and would do best in a home without children under the age of 12.
Danville, PAMilton Daily Standard

SPCA offering $20 dog adoptions

DANVILLE — In conjunction with the Christmas in July celebration at the Danville SPCA, dog adoptions will be reduced to $20 each. Cats and kittens are available for adoption for $20 each through the end of July. The dog special runs from Monday, July 26 through Sunday, Aug. 1. Dog...
Jackson County, OHvintonjacksoncourier.com

Stroth prepares dogs for adoption

JACKSON — Like many people, Lynn Stroth has not slowed down after retirement. Instead, she has decided to dedicate her free time to the dogs at the Jackson County Dog Pound. Stroth is retired from the US Navy. She was a 0-5 commander helicopter pilot. She has now taken on a new assignment: preparing dogs for their “forever” home.
Danville, PADaily Item

Danville SPCA to run dog adoption special

DANVILLE — In conjunction with the Christmas in July celebration at the Danville SPCA, dog adoptions will be reduced to $20 each. Cats and kittens are available for adoption for $20 each through the month of July. The dog special runs from through Aug. 1. Dog adoption fees are usually...
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Dogs rescued in Puerto Rico up for adoption in Berks

READING, Pa. — Several dogs that were recently rescued from a sanctuary in Puerto Rico are now looking for their forever home in Berks County. Humane Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that the five of the 17 dogs are available for adoption by those willing to provide them with a loving home.
PetsPosted by
DogTime

Dogs For Adoption: How To Find The Right Animal Shelter

There may be animal shelters near you with dogs for adoption, but how do you know which shelters are honest, helpful, and willing to go through the effort to make sure their dogs end up in safe and loving homes? Here's what you should know. The post Dogs For Adoption: How To Find The Right Animal Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
PetsThe Guardian

Cat owners: have you experienced issues with pet illness related to cat food?

Certain batches of Sainsbury’s hypoallergenic cat foods, Applaws and AVA, were recalled by their manufacturer in mid-June after significant numbers of cats died from a mystery illness. The Royal Veterinary College (RVC) and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) believe the deaths could be linked to cat food brands, although they are yet to confirm the causes.
Petspawtracks.com

Why you should adopt a mixed-breed dog next

Each year, it’s estimated that puppy mills contribute up to 90% of puppies sold in pet stores. Puppy mills pump out around two million puppies each year, while roughly 1.5 million animals are euthanized in shelters on a yearly basis. Adopting a dog from your local shelter or breed-specific rescue is a budget-friendly and ethical alternative to purchasing a dog directly from a breeder or pet store. When you adopt a mutt, you’re saving a life, but that’s not the only reason you should adopt a mixed-breed dog. We’ll walk you through some of the best reasons you should consider a mutt the next time you’re ready to adopt a dog.
White Bear Lake, MNpresspubs.com

Dog Day adoption opportunities

Puppies and dogs were available for adoption during the recent Dog Day event in downtown White Bear Lake. Find more information about the animal rescue organizations at secondchancerescue.org and warriordogrescue.com.
Pet Serviceswibqam.com

Pet food shortages leave owners on the hunt for kibble and cat treats

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Black short-haired kitty Astra, one of millions of pets acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, had to go without salmon-flavored Whiskas treats that were sold out at stores in New Orleans this month. Loki, an Alaskan malamute dog in Ontario, Canada, did not have his usual...

Comments / 1

Community Policy