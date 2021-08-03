Cancel
Dogs available for adoption in Cedar Rapids

Petfinder

Dogs available for adoption in Cedar Rapids

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Cedar Rapids on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RP9fN_0b2KDY4800
Petfinder

Louie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Organization: Last Hope Animal Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GdWU_0b2KDY4800
Petfinder

Lucy (Lulu)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: Last Hope Animal Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xce9H_0b2KDY4800
Petfinder

Magnolia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: Last Hope Animal Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0HBG_0b2KDY4800
Petfinder

Mr. Jones (Aka Jonesy)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Terrier
- Organization: Last Hope Animal Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rt1QF_0b2KDY4800
Petfinder

Porkchop

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: American Bulldog
- Organization: Last Hope Animal Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgiMl_0b2KDY4800
Petfinder

Porter

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: Last Hope Animal Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwx9x_0b2KDY4800
Petfinder

Rocko

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Last Hope Animal Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkyfI_0b2KDY4800
Petfinder

Romeo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Last Hope Animal Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvVNZ_0b2KDY4800
Petfinder

Russell

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Border Collie
- Organization: Last Hope Animal Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0neTVz_0b2KDY4800
Petfinder

Sarge Bc

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Border Collie
- Organization: Last Hope Animal Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00AYI2_0b2KDY4800
Petfinder

Sarge In Charge

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: English Bulldog
- Organization: Last Hope Animal Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGohg_0b2KDY4800
Petfinder

Sox

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Last Hope Animal Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HbXCF_0b2KDY4800
Petfinder

Tiger

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Belgian Shepherd / Malinois
- Organization: Last Hope Animal Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtVgJ_0b2KDY4800
Petfinder

Velma

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Black and Tan Coonhound
- Organization: Last Hope Animal Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgXJb_0b2KDY4800
Petfinder

Violet

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Husky
- Organization: Last Hope Animal Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder

Stacker

Stacker

