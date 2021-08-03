Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Dogs available for adoption in Columbia

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33l1hz_0b2KDCtO00
Petfinder

Dogs available for adoption in Columbia

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Columbia on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Columbia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTIth_0b2KDCtO00
Petfinder

Martina

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Pawmetto Lifeline
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21FX8b_0b2KDCtO00
Petfinder

Max

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Schnauzer
- Organization: Pawmetto Lifeline
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PsQI_0b2KDCtO00
Petfinder

Missy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Shepherd
- Organization: Pawmetto Lifeline
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Wqgx_0b2KDCtO00
Petfinder

Oliver

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Pointer
- Organization: Pawmetto Lifeline
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JU11L_0b2KDCtO00
Petfinder

Reese

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Terrier
- Organization: Pawmetto Lifeline
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Columbia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3acTgi_0b2KDCtO00
Petfinder

Rigby

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: English Cocker Spaniel
- Organization: Pawmetto Lifeline
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZvUF_0b2KDCtO00
Petfinder

Suri

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Rottweiler
- Organization: Pawmetto Lifeline
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Tiffany

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Terrier
- Organization: Pawmetto Lifeline
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYN6i_0b2KDCtO00
Petfinder

Tiger Lily

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: Pawmetto Lifeline
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3ln8_0b2KDCtO00
Petfinder

Tony

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Terrier
- Organization: Pawmetto Lifeline
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Wanda

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: Pawmetto Lifeline
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVocw_0b2KDCtO00
Petfinder

Warren

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Shepherd
- Organization: Pawmetto Lifeline
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Wendy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: Pawmetto Lifeline
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Whisper

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Border Collie
- Organization: Pawmetto Lifeline
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Wilson

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: Pawmetto Lifeline
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Where people in Columbia are moving to most

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pet Adoption#Restaurants#Petfinder Dogs#American#Metros#Schnauzer Organization#Shepherd Organization#English#Pawmetto Lifeline Read
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
DogTime

Dogs For Adoption: How To Find The Right Animal Shelter

There may be animal shelters near you with dogs for adoption, but how do you know which shelters are honest, helpful, and willing to go through the effort to make sure their dogs end up in safe and loving homes? Here's what you should know. The post Dogs For Adoption: How To Find The Right Animal Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
White Bear Lake, MNpresspubs.com

Dog Day adoption opportunities

Puppies and dogs were available for adoption during the recent Dog Day event in downtown White Bear Lake. Find more information about the animal rescue organizations at secondchancerescue.org and warriordogrescue.com.
Pet Servicespetbusiness

ACANA Pet Food Unveils Rescue Care for Adopted Dogs Food

ACANA pet food has announced the launch of ACANA Rescue Care for Adopted Dogs, which is the first dog food in the U.S. formulated specifically for the unique needs of rescue dogs and their transition from shelter environments to their forever homes – just in time for National Feed A Rescue Pet Week.
Aiken County, SCThe Post and Courier

FOTAS: Adopted dog Snowflake is now a certified therapy dog

I am a Great Pyrenees. On July 14, 2020, I was adopted by Biz and Eddie Mann from the Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS). At that time, I was way too skinny at 84 pounds and thought to be 3 years old. My fur was matted and short, but they thought I was lovely. They named me Snowflake and brought me home to a house occupied by a 12-year-old Golden Retriever, Annie and a 10-year-old Foxhound mix, Hodges. It is a wonderful home and I adapted well. I liked Annie a lot and just wanted to protect her. I tried to play with Hodges, but he wanted no part in playing! From the beginning, Biz and Eddie wanted to love and cuddle me, which is just what I needed, and I loved them back.
Petsbringfido.com

Adoptable Dogs of the Month

Even though pet adoptions have been on the rise, there are still thousands of pups waiting to find forever homes. These adorable adoptable dogs are available this month at different shelters and rescues across the country. Flower. Flower is a large dog with an even bigger heart who is currently...
PetsNew Castle News

Mobility care, rehab available for dogs

Veterinarians are making strides in learning more and more about man’s best friend, thanks to recent discoveries in the field of canine health, but a lot of questions still exist when it comes to mobility issues in our four-pawed friends. A dog’s mobility may be compromised because of age, injury,...
Danville, PAMilton Daily Standard

SPCA offering $20 dog adoptions

DANVILLE — In conjunction with the Christmas in July celebration at the Danville SPCA, dog adoptions will be reduced to $20 each. Cats and kittens are available for adoption for $20 each through the end of July. The dog special runs from Monday, July 26 through Sunday, Aug. 1. Dog...
Jackson County, OHvintonjacksoncourier.com

Stroth prepares dogs for adoption

JACKSON — Like many people, Lynn Stroth has not slowed down after retirement. Instead, she has decided to dedicate her free time to the dogs at the Jackson County Dog Pound. Stroth is retired from the US Navy. She was a 0-5 commander helicopter pilot. She has now taken on a new assignment: preparing dogs for their “forever” home.
Shelton, WAthurstontalk.com

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Pogo

Meet Pogo! He is a 70-pound, 4-year-old, Labrador mix who hails from Texas! He has a short, sleek, black, coat with a long tail. Pogo is an active and strong boy who also has a sweet shy side. He does enjoy cuddles, car rides, and simply hanging out. True to his name is loves to jump around on leash walks and in the play yard. He is always up for a game with his toys and fetch. Children in the home should be 13+, dog savvy, kind, and sturdy due to his size. He is a wonderful companion and active family dog, and a securely fenced yard is required. Pogo would prefer his new home to be pet-free as cats are no-go and he is dog particular. Should his family have other dogs, proper introduction is required, and dogs should be his size or larger. Pogo does require an experienced owner to help continue his training, leash manners, and socialization.
Lone Tree, COcastlepinesnewspress.net

Big dogs: Adoption event at Lone Tree Brewing showcases giant breeds

People huddled on the floor between chairs, tables, puddles of drool and furiously wagging tails. Although dogs are always welcome at Lone Tree Brewing Company, more than usual gathered in the tasting room on July 31, towering over patrons as they doled out pats and ear scratches. Big Dogs Huge...
Petspawtracks.com

Why you should adopt a mixed-breed dog next

Each year, it’s estimated that puppy mills contribute up to 90% of puppies sold in pet stores. Puppy mills pump out around two million puppies each year, while roughly 1.5 million animals are euthanized in shelters on a yearly basis. Adopting a dog from your local shelter or breed-specific rescue is a budget-friendly and ethical alternative to purchasing a dog directly from a breeder or pet store. When you adopt a mutt, you’re saving a life, but that’s not the only reason you should adopt a mixed-breed dog. We’ll walk you through some of the best reasons you should consider a mutt the next time you’re ready to adopt a dog.

Comments / 0

Community Policy