Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Dogs available for adoption in Boise

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Petfinder

Dogs available for adoption in Boise

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Boise on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Boise, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LNaR_0b2KD7Z000
Petfinder

Dewey

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Freedom Bound Hounds
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXYLd_0b2KD7Z000
Petfinder

Georgie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Freedom Bound Hounds
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9gqa_0b2KD7Z000
Petfinder

Gordy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Australian Shepherd
- Organization: Freedom Bound Hounds
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3hP3_0b2KD7Z000
Petfinder

Lady

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: English Springer Spaniel
- Organization: Freedom Bound Hounds
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UzaLM_0b2KD7Z000
Petfinder

Loki

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Freedom Bound Hounds
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Boise, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5bcf_0b2KD7Z000
Petfinder

Midnight

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog
- Organization: Freedom Bound Hounds
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVZrp_0b2KD7Z000
Petfinder

Milkyway

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Australian Shepherd
- Organization: Freedom Bound Hounds
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VW8sh_0b2KD7Z000
Petfinder

Poppy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Freedom Bound Hounds
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28exbf_0b2KD7Z000
Petfinder

Rex

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Miniature Pinscher
- Organization: Freedom Bound Hounds
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8oMF_0b2KD7Z000
Petfinder

Roscoe

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Organization: Freedom Bound Hounds
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Boise, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckNrB_0b2KD7Z000
Petfinder

Sammie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Cattle Dog
- Organization: Freedom Bound Hounds
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8XgY_0b2KD7Z000
Petfinder

Squirrel

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Freedom Bound Hounds
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em3JQ_0b2KD7Z000
Petfinder

Tito

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Freedom Bound Hounds
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIhCX_0b2KD7Z000
Petfinder

Trixie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Freedom Bound Hounds
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VNSZ_0b2KD7Z000
Petfinder

Marshall

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Meridian Canine Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Boise City that don't require a college degree

Comments / 4

Stacker

Stacker

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
Boise, ID
Pets & Animals
Boise, ID
Society
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pet Adoption#Mexican Restaurants#Ado#Petfinder Dogs#American#Chinese#Australian#English#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Pets
Related

Comments / 4

Community Policy