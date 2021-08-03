Cancel
Reno, NV

Dogs available for adoption in Reno

Dogs available for adoption in Reno

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Reno on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CwvAx_0b2KD5nY00
Petfinder

Clara

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Miniature Pinscher
- Organization: Dublin's Dream Dog Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KxRw_0b2KD5nY00
Petfinder

Honey Bun

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Dublin's Dream Dog Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Nikki And Paris

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Dublin's Dream Dog Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Alexi

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Chocolate Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Nevada Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Axel

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Nevada Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aL9ov_0b2KD5nY00
Petfinder

Emma

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: Nevada Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJ1d5_0b2KD5nY00
Petfinder

Joseph

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Husky
- Organization: Nevada Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXja5_0b2KD5nY00
Petfinder

Ness

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Siberian Husky
- Organization: Nevada Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R58sG_0b2KD5nY00
Petfinder

Phendy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog
- Organization: Nevada Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIKs9_0b2KD5nY00
Petfinder

Shadow

- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Nevada Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FwyEO_0b2KD5nY00
Petfinder

Slim Jim

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Nevada Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ibm5_0b2KD5nY00
Petfinder

Troy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Whippet
- Organization: Nevada Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OyNVR_0b2KD5nY00
Petfinder

Bentley

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Saint Bernard
- Organization: Saints Of The West
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XnAG6_0b2KD5nY00
Petfinder

Daisy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Saint Bernard
- Organization: Saints Of The West
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIkrz_0b2KD5nY00
Petfinder

Louise

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Saint Bernard
- Organization: Saints Of The West
- Read more on Petfinder

