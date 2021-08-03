Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Dogs available for adoption in Albuquerque

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5qjx_0b2KD29N00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1ODF_0b2KD29N00
Petfinder

Dogs available for adoption in Albuquerque

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Albuquerque on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

You may also like: Where people in Albuquerque are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTpYB_0b2KD29N00
Petfinder

Trish

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Albuquerque Animal Welfare - Westside
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXGoc_0b2KD29N00
Petfinder

Whiskey

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Organization: Albuquerque Animal Welfare - Westside
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4nNn_0b2KD29N00
Petfinder

Zenon

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Albuquerque Animal Welfare - Westside
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtXLI_0b2KD29N00
Petfinder

Abbey

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Enchantment Chihuahua Rescue LTD
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SzX64_0b2KD29N00
Petfinder

Maxx

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Puggle
- Organization: New Mexico Animal Friends
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Albuquerque that require a bachelor's degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42X03n_0b2KD29N00
Petfinder

Tebow

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Cattle Dog
- Organization: New Mexico Animal Friends
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvUrq_0b2KD29N00
Petfinder

Happy Lil Henry ~ Darling Dude !

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Retriever
- Organization: Pet-a-Bulls Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZ4V1_0b2KD29N00
Petfinder

Magical Mr Mingo ~ Wow !

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Maltese
- Organization: Pet-a-Bulls Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jc1Om_0b2KD29N00
Petfinder

Sweet Sammie Sue ~ Divine !

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Dachshund
- Organization: Pet-a-Bulls Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9jpK_0b2KD29N00
Petfinder

Yummy Ms Yuri ~ Sharbull

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Shar-Pei
- Organization: Pet-a-Bulls Rescue, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42IjLL_0b2KD29N00
Petfinder

Barker

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Afghan Hound
- Organization: Bridges to Home
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsyDa_0b2KD29N00
Petfinder

Lady Boo

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Siberian Husky
- Organization: Animal Humane New Mexico
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRk8Z_0b2KD29N00
Petfinder

Orville

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Animal Humane New Mexico
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9Yil_0b2KD29N00
Petfinder

Star

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd
- Organization: Animal Humane New Mexico
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Winnie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Border Collie
- Organization: Animal Humane New Mexico
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
Albuquerque, NM
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pet Adoption#Animal Welfare#Animal Rescue#Petfinder Dogs#American#Petfinder Trish#German#Puggle Organization#Bulls Rescue Inc#Afghan#Anatolian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
DogTime

Dogs For Adoption: How To Find The Right Animal Shelter

There may be animal shelters near you with dogs for adoption, but how do you know which shelters are honest, helpful, and willing to go through the effort to make sure their dogs end up in safe and loving homes? Here's what you should know. The post Dogs For Adoption: How To Find The Right Animal Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
PetsThe Guardian

Cat owners: have you experienced issues with pet illness related to cat food?

Certain batches of Sainsbury’s hypoallergenic cat foods, Applaws and AVA, were recalled by their manufacturer in mid-June after significant numbers of cats died from a mystery illness. The Royal Veterinary College (RVC) and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) believe the deaths could be linked to cat food brands, although they are yet to confirm the causes.
Petspawtracks.com

Why you should adopt a mixed-breed dog next

Each year, it’s estimated that puppy mills contribute up to 90% of puppies sold in pet stores. Puppy mills pump out around two million puppies each year, while roughly 1.5 million animals are euthanized in shelters on a yearly basis. Adopting a dog from your local shelter or breed-specific rescue is a budget-friendly and ethical alternative to purchasing a dog directly from a breeder or pet store. When you adopt a mutt, you’re saving a life, but that’s not the only reason you should adopt a mixed-breed dog. We’ll walk you through some of the best reasons you should consider a mutt the next time you’re ready to adopt a dog.
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Little Shelter Animal Rescue on Aug. 6

In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Felix is a 12-year-old male beagle mix. This sweet senior is more on the calmer side at this stage in his life. Short walks followed by long naps and Felix will be one happy dog. He would do best in a quieter house that will allow him to relax.
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Posh Pets Rescue on July 30

In this week's Paws & Pals, Posh Pets Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Butterscotch is a gorgeous 1-year-old girl who loves a good belly rub on the couch but also loves her long walks. She's 52 pounds, is great on a leash and is super smart. Butterscotch prefers to be your one and only pet as she's not fond of sharing her things. Once she knows you and trusts you, she will be your loyal best buddy.
White Bear Lake, MNpresspubs.com

Dog Day adoption opportunities

Puppies and dogs were available for adoption during the recent Dog Day event in downtown White Bear Lake. Find more information about the animal rescue organizations at secondchancerescue.org and warriordogrescue.com.
Petspetguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week- Cross

Goofy, cute, and loving- who could resist this handsome boy? Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Cross, a 5 and half years old Labrador Retriever mix from Atlanta, Georgia. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, and microchipped. Cross does well with other friendly dogs and would do best in a home without children under the age of 12.
Petspawtracks.com

How to find a purebred dog at a rescue shelter

All abandoned animals deserve a forever home and the love of a human family who will play with them, care for them, and ensure they live the rest of their days happy and carefree. We’re big supporters of adoption over purchasing animals, but what happens if you have your heart set on a certain breed? You’re in luck. It’s possible to find a purebred dog at rescue shelters nationwide. In fact, an estimated 20%–30% of all shelter dogs are purebreds.
PetsWJCL

'We are completely overloaded': Local animal shelters seeing an uptick in pet returns

Some of our local animal shelters are currently seeing a staggering number of pet surrenders. "For the last two months, we’ve been inundated with owner surrender requests," said Lisa Scarborough, director and founder of Coastal Pet Rescue. "We are completely overloaded. Most of our foster homes are doubled up right now. Every room in our shelter is completely full."
PetsNew Castle News

Mobility care, rehab available for dogs

Veterinarians are making strides in learning more and more about man’s best friend, thanks to recent discoveries in the field of canine health, but a lot of questions still exist when it comes to mobility issues in our four-pawed friends. A dog’s mobility may be compromised because of age, injury,...
Danville, PAMilton Daily Standard

SPCA offering $20 dog adoptions

DANVILLE — In conjunction with the Christmas in July celebration at the Danville SPCA, dog adoptions will be reduced to $20 each. Cats and kittens are available for adoption for $20 each through the end of July. The dog special runs from Monday, July 26 through Sunday, Aug. 1. Dog...
Danville, PADaily Item

Danville SPCA to run dog adoption special

DANVILLE — In conjunction with the Christmas in July celebration at the Danville SPCA, dog adoptions will be reduced to $20 each. Cats and kittens are available for adoption for $20 each through the month of July. The dog special runs from through Aug. 1. Dog adoption fees are usually...

Comments / 0

Community Policy