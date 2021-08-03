Cancel
Nashville, TN

Dogs available for adoption in Nashville

Petfinder

Dogs available for adoption in Nashville

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Nashville on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOsJ1_0b2KD1Ge00
Petfinder

Maverick

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Organization: SPCA of Tennessee
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Melo

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Australian Shepherd
- Organization: SPCA of Tennessee
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Sampsom

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: SPCA of Tennessee
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Tori

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: SPCA of Tennessee
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Harley

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Cane Corso
- Organization: East CAN (Community Action Network)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wurU_0b2KD1Ge00
Petfinder

Levi

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Wirehaired Terrier
- Organization: Crossroads Campus
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Bobby Mcgee

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: Rural Animal Rescue Effort - RARE
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Baby

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Spitz
- Organization: Paws Angels Dog Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Butter Ball

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Paws Angels Dog Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Haddie Baby

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Dachshund
- Organization: Paws Angels Dog Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QZBb_0b2KD1Ge00
Petfinder

Marlie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Paws Angels Dog Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Miss Lady

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Dachshund
- Organization: Paws Angels Dog Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Tic Tac

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Paws Angels Dog Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Bryant

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: All 4s Rescue League
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Franklin

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: All 4s Rescue League
- Read more on Petfinder

