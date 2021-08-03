Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Dogs available for adoption in Cincinnati

Stacker
 5 days ago

Petfinder

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Cincinnati on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymyuO_0b2KCqa300
Petfinder

Asher

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Sweet Dream House Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZvAd_0b2KCqa300
Petfinder

Bambam

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Corgi
- Organization: Sweet Dream House Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRWPG_0b2KCqa300
Petfinder

Bandit

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Australian Shepherd
- Organization: Sweet Dream House Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SrS8a_0b2KCqa300
Petfinder

Bobby

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Italian Greyhound
- Organization: Sweet Dream House Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdCIj_0b2KCqa300
Petfinder

Bug

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Beagle
- Organization: Sweet Dream House Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxwMb_0b2KCqa300
Petfinder

Cocoa Pebbles

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Terrier
- Organization: Sweet Dream House Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HmmR_0b2KCqa300
Petfinder

Fisher

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Beagle
- Organization: Sweet Dream House Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3uWa_0b2KCqa300
Petfinder

Grace Jones

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Australian Shepherd
- Organization: Sweet Dream House Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOa0o_0b2KCqa300
Petfinder

Harvey

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Golden Retriever
- Organization: Sweet Dream House Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGJvg_0b2KCqa300
Petfinder

Jasper

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Brussels Griffon
- Organization: Sweet Dream House Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Y6vt_0b2KCqa300
Petfinder

Mitch

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Golden Retriever
- Organization: Sweet Dream House Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SyauV_0b2KCqa300
Petfinder

Polar Bear

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Samoyed
- Organization: Sweet Dream House Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUW96_0b2KCqa300
Petfinder

Raylan Givens

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Beagle
- Organization: Sweet Dream House Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139FEK_0b2KCqa300
Petfinder

Simone

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mountain Cur
- Organization: Sweet Dream House Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Spots

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: English Pointer
- Organization: Sweet Dream House Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

Stacker

Stacker

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

