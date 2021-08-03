Cancel
Dogs available for adoption in Raleigh
Dogs available for adoption in Raleigh

By Stacker
Dogs available for adoption in Raleigh

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Raleigh on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcWOA_0b2KCnB600
Frank

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: SPCA of Wake County
- Read more on Petfinder
Goosey

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Bluetick Coonhound
- Organization: SPCA of Wake County
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJUvn_0b2KCnB600
Hibiscus

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Husky
- Organization: SPCA of Wake County
- Read more on Petfinder
Jason

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: SPCA of Wake County
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJtkZ_0b2KCnB600
Jillian

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: SPCA of Wake County
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3hW8_0b2KCnB600
Maggie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Beagle
- Organization: SPCA of Wake County
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dwCJe_0b2KCnB600
Peachie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: SPCA of Wake County
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MtrYw_0b2KCnB600
Roo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Border Collie
- Organization: SPCA of Wake County
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WNfF_0b2KCnB600
Sia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Siberian Husky
- Organization: SPCA of Wake County
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJ0oR_0b2KCnB600
Tj

- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Beagle
- Organization: SPCA of Wake County
- Read more on Petfinder

Corby

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Shih Tzu
- Organization: Rescue Ur Forever Friend
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02VetI_0b2KCnB600
Bailey!

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Cause For Paws of NC
- Read more on Petfinder
Milo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: Cause For Paws of NC
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWhUw_0b2KCnB600
Pilot

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: Cause For Paws of NC
- Read more on Petfinder
Sweet Pea

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: Cause For Paws of NC
- Read more on Petfinder

