Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Dogs available for adoption in Dayton

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lsxz_0b2KCmIN00

Petfinder

Dogs available for adoption in Dayton

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Dayton on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Dayton that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1XGL_0b2KCmIN00
Petfinder

Texas Roadhouse “Tex”

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Miniature Poodle
- Organization: Luv4K9s
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZo7D_0b2KCmIN00
Petfinder

Buddy Boy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Yellow Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Ohio Labrador Retriever Rescue Services
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uoRs9_0b2KCmIN00
Petfinder

Dorothy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Yellow Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Ohio Labrador Retriever Rescue Services
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHMx3_0b2KCmIN00
Petfinder

Rosie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Yellow Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Ohio Labrador Retriever Rescue Services
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxsow_0b2KCmIN00
Petfinder

Brandon

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: SICSA
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQkNg_0b2KCmIN00
Petfinder

Cashew

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: SICSA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNCFz_0b2KCmIN00
Petfinder

Eden

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: SICSA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1C01_0b2KCmIN00
Petfinder

Frannie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: SICSA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6H8a_0b2KCmIN00
Petfinder

Giulia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: SICSA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDUKT_0b2KCmIN00
Petfinder

Leo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: SICSA
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Dayton that require a bachelor's degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2bhp_0b2KCmIN00
Petfinder

Persephone

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: SICSA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7c5L_0b2KCmIN00
Petfinder

Remi

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: SICSA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTzsZ_0b2KCmIN00
Petfinder

Snoopy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: SICSA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gL1N_0b2KCmIN00
Petfinder

Thomas

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: SICSA
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Tig

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: SICSA
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 2

Stacker

Stacker

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pet Adoption#Restaurants#Petfinder Dogs#American#Petfinder Texas Roadhouse#Chinese#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Petspawtracks.com

Why you should adopt a mixed-breed dog next

Each year, it’s estimated that puppy mills contribute up to 90% of puppies sold in pet stores. Puppy mills pump out around two million puppies each year, while roughly 1.5 million animals are euthanized in shelters on a yearly basis. Adopting a dog from your local shelter or breed-specific rescue is a budget-friendly and ethical alternative to purchasing a dog directly from a breeder or pet store. When you adopt a mutt, you’re saving a life, but that’s not the only reason you should adopt a mixed-breed dog. We’ll walk you through some of the best reasons you should consider a mutt the next time you’re ready to adopt a dog.
PetsNew Castle News

Mobility care, rehab available for dogs

Veterinarians are making strides in learning more and more about man’s best friend, thanks to recent discoveries in the field of canine health, but a lot of questions still exist when it comes to mobility issues in our four-pawed friends. A dog’s mobility may be compromised because of age, injury,...
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

Plea made to adopt pets at El Paso shelter; see images of dogs

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with El Paso Animal Services say they urgently need six dogs to be adopted. El Paso Animal Services said they are in need of fosters, adopters, or rescues. El Paso Animal Services is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Animal Services meets...
Dayton, OHdayton.com

Good boy! Take your dog on a scavenger hunt through Dayton

Dayton is literally going to go to the dogs. Grab a leash and your best friend and head downtown to the Wagtown Scavenger Hunt — a tour of Dayton through the eyes of a dog — Aug. 6 and 7. The free event takes place along the two-mile Wagtown Dog...
Jackson County, OHvintonjacksoncourier.com

Stroth prepares dogs for adoption

JACKSON — Like many people, Lynn Stroth has not slowed down after retirement. Instead, she has decided to dedicate her free time to the dogs at the Jackson County Dog Pound. Stroth is retired from the US Navy. She was a 0-5 commander helicopter pilot. She has now taken on a new assignment: preparing dogs for their “forever” home.
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Champion Pet Foods Launches Acana Dog Food for Adopted Pets

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada-based Champion Pet Foods has launched Acana Rescue Care for Adopted Dogs, a dog food formulated specifically for the unique needs of rescue dogs and their transition from shelter environments to their forever homes. As part of the launch, the company created the Forever Project, a supportive program...
Petsaymag.com

Adoptable Dogs: Humane Society of Pulaski County

Each week during the month of August, AY About You will be sharing some of the dogs up for adoption in Arkansas. This week, we have some adorable pooches from the Humane Society of Pulaski County. They are all ready to find a forever home with you and your family.
PetsPosted by
DogTime

Dogs For Adoption: How To Find The Right Animal Shelter

There may be animal shelters near you with dogs for adoption, but how do you know which shelters are honest, helpful, and willing to go through the effort to make sure their dogs end up in safe and loving homes? Here's what you should know. The post Dogs For Adoption: How To Find The Right Animal Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
PetsThe Guardian

Cat owners: have you experienced issues with pet illness related to cat food?

Certain batches of Sainsbury’s hypoallergenic cat foods, Applaws and AVA, were recalled by their manufacturer in mid-June after significant numbers of cats died from a mystery illness. The Royal Veterinary College (RVC) and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) believe the deaths could be linked to cat food brands, although they are yet to confirm the causes.
Gaston County, NCGaston Gazette

Adopt a dog, get a free hot dog in Gaston this Saturday

Gaston County hopes an offer of free hot dogs this Saturday will attract animal lovers to its new shelter, who will in turn adopt a new furry friend. Hot Dogs and Cool Paws takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at the Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement shelter at 1491 Business Park Court, near the I-85 and U.S. 321 interchange in Gastonia.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Dog owners and animal charities criticise service stations for not allowing dogs inside

Dog owners and animal welfare charities have urged service stations to introduce designated toilet facilities and amenities that allow dogs inside. Many of the UK’s largest service station providers, such as Moto, Extra and Road Chef do not allow dogs inside their premises – a policy that poses a problem for dog owners who are either travelling alone or with children in the summer months.
Shelton, WAthurstontalk.com

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Pogo

Meet Pogo! He is a 70-pound, 4-year-old, Labrador mix who hails from Texas! He has a short, sleek, black, coat with a long tail. Pogo is an active and strong boy who also has a sweet shy side. He does enjoy cuddles, car rides, and simply hanging out. True to his name is loves to jump around on leash walks and in the play yard. He is always up for a game with his toys and fetch. Children in the home should be 13+, dog savvy, kind, and sturdy due to his size. He is a wonderful companion and active family dog, and a securely fenced yard is required. Pogo would prefer his new home to be pet-free as cats are no-go and he is dog particular. Should his family have other dogs, proper introduction is required, and dogs should be his size or larger. Pogo does require an experienced owner to help continue his training, leash manners, and socialization.
PetsNewsweek

Dog Gets Reveal Party From Newly-Adopted Pet Parents

A pair of pet parents threw a reveal party for their newly-adopted pooch after he was brought into their home from an Ohio animal shelter. Pet parents Katie and Zachery had a welcome bash for their new addition to the family, Rocket, with a sweet reveal party. In photos uploaded...
Dublin, CAindependentnews.com

Airlifted Oklahoma Dogs Arrive in Bay Area for Adoption

Dogs recently airlifted from an Oklahoma shelter to the Bay Area will soon be available for adoption at the East Bay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (EBSPCA) facility in Oakland. The 17 canines were among about 100 dogs and cats flown from Tulsa to the Hayward Executive...
Lone Tree, COlittletonindependent.net

Big dogs: Adoption event at Lone Tree Brewing showcases giant breeds

People huddled on the floor between chairs, tables, puddles of drool and furiously wagging tails. Although dogs are always welcome at Lone Tree Brewing Company, more than usual gathered in the tasting room on July 31, towering over patrons as they doled out pats and ear scratches. Big Dogs Huge...

Comments / 2

Community Policy