Baltimore, MD

Dogs available for adoption in Baltimore

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgARp_0b2KClPe00
Petfinder

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Baltimore on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25I53g_0b2KClPe00
Petfinder

Jasper

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Wings of Love, Kuwait
- Organization: Wings of Love, Kuwait
Petfinder

Lacey

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Saluki
- Organization: Wings of Love, Kuwait
- Organization: Wings of Love, Kuwait
Petfinder

Mish Mish

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Shepherd
- Organization: Wings of Love, Kuwait
- Organization: Wings of Love, Kuwait
Petfinder

Tala

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Shepherd
- Organization: Wings of Love, Kuwait
- Organization: Wings of Love, Kuwait
Petfinder

Parker

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Beagle
- Organization: Needful Souls Dog Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dobby

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Round Of A-Paws Pet Rescue
- Organization: Round Of A-Paws Pet Rescue
Petfinder

Carl

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue
- Organization: Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue
Petfinder

China

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue
- Organization: Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue
Petfinder

Coop

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Husky
- Organization: Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue
- Organization: Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue
Petfinder

Harper

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWbmR_0b2KClPe00
Petfinder

Puma

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue
- Organization: Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue
Petfinder

Tay

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue
- Organization: Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue
Petfinder

Tyson

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Presa Canario
- Organization: Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue
- Organization: Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue
Petfinder

Bo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Adopt a boxer rescue
- Organization: Adopt a boxer rescue
Petfinder

Vito

- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Bull Terrier
- Organization: Blue Ridge Bull Terrier Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

