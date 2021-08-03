Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

Dogs available for adoption in Portland, Maine

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UF92_0b2KCkWv00
Petfinder

Dogs available for adoption in Portland, Maine

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Portland, Maine on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejF6x_0b2KCkWv00
Petfinder

Sol

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Pittie Posse Rescue and Sanctuary
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aebiE_0b2KCkWv00
Petfinder

Thor

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Pittie Posse Rescue and Sanctuary
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QTSQ_0b2KCkWv00
Petfinder

Camila

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Ellie's Legacy Animal Foundation
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzYfV_0b2KCkWv00
Petfinder

Duncan

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Ellie's Legacy Animal Foundation
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8wLN_0b2KCkWv00
Petfinder

Georgie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Ellie's Legacy Animal Foundation
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzEmM_0b2KCkWv00
Petfinder

Penelope

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Ellie's Legacy Animal Foundation
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cgLf_0b2KCkWv00
Petfinder

Wesley

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Ellie's Legacy Animal Foundation
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOnjO_0b2KCkWv00
Petfinder

Clive

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Foxhound
- Organization: Almost Home Rescue of Maine
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNEx0_0b2KCkWv00
Petfinder

Hansel Is In Maine

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Coonhound
- Organization: Almost Home Rescue of Maine
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380mqq_0b2KCkWv00
Petfinder

Khaki

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Shepherd
- Organization: Almost Home Rescue of Maine
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGEOq_0b2KCkWv00
Petfinder

Lola

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Shepherd
- Organization: Almost Home Rescue of Maine
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C519h_0b2KCkWv00
Petfinder

Nimai Aka Mia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: Almost Home Rescue of Maine
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vw6n3_0b2KCkWv00
Petfinder

Nova

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Cattle Dog
- Organization: Almost Home Rescue of Maine
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Scout

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Collie
- Organization: Almost Home Rescue of Maine
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Conchita

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier
- Organization: Paws and Claws New England
- Read more on Petfinder

Comments / 1

Stacker

Stacker

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Portland, ME
Society
Local
Maine Society
Portland, ME
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dogs#Dog#Pet Adoption#Animals#Petfinder Dogs#American#Pittie Posse Rescue#Sanctuary Read#Ellie#Shepherd Organization#Claws New England Read
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
DogTime

‘Perfectly Imperfect Pups’ Dog Rescue Puts Out Call To Fosters For ‘Pandemic Puppies’

Shelters and rescues are in desperate need of resources to care for the rush of returned dogs following the pandemic. Now, Perfectly Imperfect Pups (PIPs), a dog rescue organization based in North Carolina, is putting out a call to potential fosters since shelters across the country are now full. The post ‘Perfectly Imperfect Pups’ Dog Rescue Puts Out Call To Fosters For ‘Pandemic Puppies’ appeared first on DogTime.
PetsHello Magazine

5 naughtiest dog breeds most likely to wreak havoc at home

Pet owners will know that having a cat or dog is not always an easy experience. Many are familiar with the chaos that ensues when a furry destroyer is introduced into our homes. Scratched furniture, chewed skirting boards, broken plant pots and stolen food - not to mention the accidents on the carpet.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Popular Portland, Maine Restaurant Asks Unvaccinated Guests To Dine Elsewhere

Despite having strong vaccination numbers statewide, Maine has seen increased COVID-19 case numbers recently as the delta variant surges across the country. After so many businesses got crushed in 2020 with restrictions in place, one Portland, Maine restaurant has decided to be proactive in protecting their staff, even if it means upsetting some would-be guests.
PetsPosted by
DogTime

Dogs For Adoption: How To Find The Right Animal Shelter

There may be animal shelters near you with dogs for adoption, but how do you know which shelters are honest, helpful, and willing to go through the effort to make sure their dogs end up in safe and loving homes? Here's what you should know. The post Dogs For Adoption: How To Find The Right Animal Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
Pet ServicesThrillist

Dog foods recalled nationwide: is your brand on this list?

For not the first time this year, dog food is being recalled due to potential contamination that could be a serious risk for your pup. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29. The company's products have "potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin," which is a by-product of the growth of Aspergillus flavus. It can be bad for your pets if consumed in a large quantity, the company says. For dogs, that's a big deal since the dog food in the cupboard is usually their primary source of nutrition.
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Little Shelter Animal Rescue on Aug. 6

In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Felix is a 12-year-old male beagle mix. This sweet senior is more on the calmer side at this stage in his life. Short walks followed by long naps and Felix will be one happy dog. He would do best in a quieter house that will allow him to relax.
Petswashingtonnewsday.com

Adorable dog with both eyes removed is looking for a loving home.

Adorable dog with both eyes removed is looking for a loving home. After becoming ill, this lovely dog had both of her eyes removed and is looking for a new home. Rosie is a 2 year old brown and white Jack Russell terrier who needs a little more attention than most other dogs her age.
White Bear Lake, MNpresspubs.com

Dog Day adoption opportunities

Puppies and dogs were available for adoption during the recent Dog Day event in downtown White Bear Lake. Find more information about the animal rescue organizations at secondchancerescue.org and warriordogrescue.com.
Petspetguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week- Cross

Goofy, cute, and loving- who could resist this handsome boy? Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Cross, a 5 and half years old Labrador Retriever mix from Atlanta, Georgia. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, and microchipped. Cross does well with other friendly dogs and would do best in a home without children under the age of 12.
Petsthesprucepets.com

English Labrador: Dog Breed Profile

Of all the dog breeds, the labrador might just epitomize the title of "man's best friend". And the English labrador is no exception. This loyal and affectionate breed is easy-going, friendly, and great with kids and other pets, while at the same time highly intelligent and motivated to please their owners. They remain one of the most popular sporting dogs and are known to be able to remain calm even in the most stressful situations.
Portland, ORpdxmonthly.com

Our 10 Favorite Portland Dog Parks

A map of Portland dog parks reveals an embarrassment of riches for our canine residents. Indeed, with 33 patches of off-leash, dog-friendly romping zones in city parks, Portland makes it easy to give your pup a good workout—and some much-needed QT with other canines. Grab that Chuckit, and give these 10 favorites a spin.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

7 Types of Shepherd Dogs, From Anatolians to Shetland Sheeps!

Which types of shepherd dogs are suited to be working dogs and family dogs?. These seven different types of shepherd dog breeds are working dogs with some of the best dogs for family farms. These different shepherd dogs are herding breeds that perform well as working herding dogs and family pets. Dog owners who are looking for hard-working and intelligent dogs will appreciate these breeds, which are often also excellent watchdogs and guard dogs. With the appropriate dog food and care, these breeds can stay in the family for a long time.
Danville, PADaily Item

Danville SPCA to run dog adoption special

DANVILLE — In conjunction with the Christmas in July celebration at the Danville SPCA, dog adoptions will be reduced to $20 each. Cats and kittens are available for adoption for $20 each through the month of July. The dog special runs from through Aug. 1. Dog adoption fees are usually...
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Dogs rescued in Puerto Rico up for adoption in Berks

READING, Pa. — Several dogs that were recently rescued from a sanctuary in Puerto Rico are now looking for their forever home in Berks County. Humane Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that the five of the 17 dogs are available for adoption by those willing to provide them with a loving home.
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

This Month is Dog Month in Maine

It’s not the Dog Days of Summer. I believe those are in July. And we didn’t have dog days in July, we had rainy days in July. However August is Dog Month. Tell any dog that, and their response if they were able to tell you would be “Every month is Dog Month.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy