Relationship Advice

Dogs available for adoption in Charlotte

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Petfinder

Dogs available for adoption in Charlotte

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Charlotte on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p24eI_0b2KCf7I00
Petfinder

Leon

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Greater Charlotte SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqzqO_0b2KCf7I00
Petfinder

Prudence

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Greater Charlotte SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziqFB_0b2KCf7I00
Petfinder

Sadie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Greater Charlotte SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTaM0_0b2KCf7I00
Petfinder

Sally

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Greater Charlotte SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ev4wh_0b2KCf7I00
Petfinder

Sauer

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Terrier
- Organization: Greater Charlotte SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cuXnM_0b2KCf7I00
Petfinder

Shaw

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Greater Charlotte SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hU5mn_0b2KCf7I00
Petfinder

Simba

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Greater Charlotte SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UjuBz_0b2KCf7I00
Petfinder

Talon

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Greater Charlotte SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNbGd_0b2KCf7I00
Petfinder

Cole And Bella

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: BTRTOC, Inc. (Boston Terrier Rescue Team)
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zpuGC_0b2KCf7I00
Petfinder

Stella

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: BTRTOC, Inc. (Boston Terrier Rescue Team)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09meIT_0b2KCf7I00
Petfinder

Cash

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Shetland Sheepdog / Sheltie
- Organization: South Carolina Sheltie Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gcga_0b2KCf7I00
Petfinder

Piper

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Shetland Sheepdog / Sheltie
- Organization: South Carolina Sheltie Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbTtK_0b2KCf7I00
Petfinder

Rummy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Golden Retriever
- Organization: Big Fluffy Dog Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aiJe_0b2KCf7I00
Petfinder

Grasshopper

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Blackjack Animal Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PoE0B_0b2KCf7I00
Petfinder

Mantis

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Blackjack Animal Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

Stacker

Stacker

AnimalsAugusta Free Press

Why is pitbull considered to be a dangerous pet dog?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Pitbulls have got a bad rep as dangerous dogs who are inherently violent and aggressive. If you’ve ever had a chance to see a bright side of a Bully, you will never believe what they say about them. And that is true. Pitbulls are one of the sweetest dogs as companions. It’s tough to believe as they have been pictured as kid maulers and biters.
Petspawtracks.com

Why you should adopt a mixed-breed dog next

Each year, it’s estimated that puppy mills contribute up to 90% of puppies sold in pet stores. Puppy mills pump out around two million puppies each year, while roughly 1.5 million animals are euthanized in shelters on a yearly basis. Adopting a dog from your local shelter or breed-specific rescue is a budget-friendly and ethical alternative to purchasing a dog directly from a breeder or pet store. When you adopt a mutt, you’re saving a life, but that’s not the only reason you should adopt a mixed-breed dog. We’ll walk you through some of the best reasons you should consider a mutt the next time you’re ready to adopt a dog.
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Posh Pets Rescue on July 30

In this week's Paws & Pals, Posh Pets Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Butterscotch is a gorgeous 1-year-old girl who loves a good belly rub on the couch but also loves her long walks. She's 52 pounds, is great on a leash and is super smart. Butterscotch prefers to be your one and only pet as she's not fond of sharing her things. Once she knows you and trusts you, she will be your loyal best buddy.
Petspawtracks.com

How to find a purebred dog at a rescue shelter

All abandoned animals deserve a forever home and the love of a human family who will play with them, care for them, and ensure they live the rest of their days happy and carefree. We’re big supporters of adoption over purchasing animals, but what happens if you have your heart set on a certain breed? You’re in luck. It’s possible to find a purebred dog at rescue shelters nationwide. In fact, an estimated 20%–30% of all shelter dogs are purebreds.
Animalsmadriverunion.com

Dogtown: A plethora of puppies just about ready for adoption

Redwood Pals has puppies! These pups were born to a lovely German Shepherd who arrived at the shelter around the end of April in an advanced stage of pregnancy. We were able to place her with an experienced labor and delivery foster who helped her with the pups and took care of the little family for their first two weeks.
Aiken County, SCThe Post and Courier

FOTAS: Adopted dog Snowflake is now a certified therapy dog

I am a Great Pyrenees. On July 14, 2020, I was adopted by Biz and Eddie Mann from the Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS). At that time, I was way too skinny at 84 pounds and thought to be 3 years old. My fur was matted and short, but they thought I was lovely. They named me Snowflake and brought me home to a house occupied by a 12-year-old Golden Retriever, Annie and a 10-year-old Foxhound mix, Hodges. It is a wonderful home and I adapted well. I liked Annie a lot and just wanted to protect her. I tried to play with Hodges, but he wanted no part in playing! From the beginning, Biz and Eddie wanted to love and cuddle me, which is just what I needed, and I loved them back.
Petsbringfido.com

Adoptable Dogs of the Month

Even though pet adoptions have been on the rise, there are still thousands of pups waiting to find forever homes. These adorable adoptable dogs are available this month at different shelters and rescues across the country. Flower. Flower is a large dog with an even bigger heart who is currently...
Danville, PAMilton Daily Standard

SPCA offering $20 dog adoptions

DANVILLE — In conjunction with the Christmas in July celebration at the Danville SPCA, dog adoptions will be reduced to $20 each. Cats and kittens are available for adoption for $20 each through the end of July. The dog special runs from Monday, July 26 through Sunday, Aug. 1. Dog...
PetsNew Castle News

Mobility care, rehab available for dogs

Veterinarians are making strides in learning more and more about man’s best friend, thanks to recent discoveries in the field of canine health, but a lot of questions still exist when it comes to mobility issues in our four-pawed friends. A dog’s mobility may be compromised because of age, injury,...
Jackson County, OHvintonjacksoncourier.com

Stroth prepares dogs for adoption

JACKSON — Like many people, Lynn Stroth has not slowed down after retirement. Instead, she has decided to dedicate her free time to the dogs at the Jackson County Dog Pound. Stroth is retired from the US Navy. She was a 0-5 commander helicopter pilot. She has now taken on a new assignment: preparing dogs for their “forever” home.
Shelton, WAthurstontalk.com

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Pogo

Meet Pogo! He is a 70-pound, 4-year-old, Labrador mix who hails from Texas! He has a short, sleek, black, coat with a long tail. Pogo is an active and strong boy who also has a sweet shy side. He does enjoy cuddles, car rides, and simply hanging out. True to his name is loves to jump around on leash walks and in the play yard. He is always up for a game with his toys and fetch. Children in the home should be 13+, dog savvy, kind, and sturdy due to his size. He is a wonderful companion and active family dog, and a securely fenced yard is required. Pogo would prefer his new home to be pet-free as cats are no-go and he is dog particular. Should his family have other dogs, proper introduction is required, and dogs should be his size or larger. Pogo does require an experienced owner to help continue his training, leash manners, and socialization.
PetsTahoe Daily Tribune

Pet Network’s Pet of the Week: Stella

It’s certainly an exciting time at Pet Network. The efforts of Pet Network are being rewarded by the happy new adoptive families leaving the shelter sporting ear-to-ear smiles, with their new furry friend in tow. Pet Network is also excited to welcome nine puppies into their care, rescued from a...
Danville, PADaily Item

Danville SPCA to run dog adoption special

DANVILLE — In conjunction with the Christmas in July celebration at the Danville SPCA, dog adoptions will be reduced to $20 each. Cats and kittens are available for adoption for $20 each through the month of July. The dog special runs from through Aug. 1. Dog adoption fees are usually...
Chartiers Township, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pet Tales: A universal birthday party for adoptable dogs

Every dog had its (birth)day on a recent Sunday in Chartiers, Washington County. It was “DOGust 1st, the Universal Birthday for Shelter Dogs,” so Angel Ridge Animal Rescue volunteers decked out adoptable dogs in crowns, hats and blue bandannas with glittery gold letters that spelled out “Birthday Boy” or “Birthday Girl.”
Pinole, CAfuncheap.com

Pinole Kitten Adoption Event

2pm-6pm TCGR will have a variety of cats and kittens to pick from. To preview our adoptable animals, please visit our Petfinder site here: https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/…. The Cat Garden Rescue is an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose objective is to spay/neuter homeless cats, and place adoptable ones in loving homes. Application...
Petsouterbanksvoice.com

OBX SPCA Pet of the Week – Kittens!

MONDAY – CLOSED. OBX SPCA new address is 378 Airport Road in Manteo, across from the NC Aquarium in Roanoke Island!. Our animals are so excited to have more opportunities for adoptions!! Any questions please call the Shelter and we will be happy to chat 252-475-5620. If you have any...

