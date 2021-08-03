Cancel
Relationship Advice

Dogs available for adoption in Boston

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Boston on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEjKi_0b2KCbaO00
Petfinder

Ultra Beer

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Shepherd
- Organization: Last Hope K9 Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16RDiY_0b2KCbaO00
Petfinder

Virana Last Dragon

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: Last Hope K9 Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KtF6Z_0b2KCbaO00
Petfinder

Vixen Glam

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Last Hope K9 Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKdZs_0b2KCbaO00
Petfinder

Warrant Glam

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Last Hope K9 Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLA0L_0b2KCbaO00
Petfinder

Kevin (Bonded With Telley)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Miniature Pinscher
- Organization: A Place for Ace
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cukls_0b2KCbaO00
Petfinder

Telley (Bonded With Kevin)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: A Place for Ace
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5DrI_0b2KCbaO00
Petfinder

Ariel

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Paws From Afar
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Ivy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Paws From Afar
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Jax

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Paws From Afar
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQ1aB_0b2KCbaO00
Petfinder

Polly

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Organization: Paws From Afar
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBUny_0b2KCbaO00
Petfinder

Sam

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Paws From Afar
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQtd2_0b2KCbaO00
Petfinder

Violet

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: Paws From Afar
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ra5Ew_0b2KCbaO00
Petfinder

Paris

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Luna Foundation Aruba
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2of7qe_0b2KCbaO00
Petfinder

Shortstop

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Organization: Best Friends FurEver
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Raquel

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: D&A Animal Rescue
- Read more on Petfinder

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

