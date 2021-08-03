Cancel
Richmond, VA

Dogs available for adoption in Richmond

Dogs available for adoption in Richmond

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Richmond on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

Petfinder

Nugget

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: Richmond SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjDX4_0b2KCZlo00
Petfinder

Peggy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: Richmond SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XVkpZ_0b2KCZlo00
Petfinder

Piper

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Richmond SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Poe

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: Richmond SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Pumpkaboo

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Richmond SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJ34Q_0b2KCZlo00
Petfinder

Ricky Bobby

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: Richmond SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9vt0_0b2KCZlo00
Petfinder

Secretariat

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: Richmond SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFK5E_0b2KCZlo00
Petfinder

Sweet Potato

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Richmond SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076sEg_0b2KCZlo00
Petfinder

Tamaki

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: Richmond SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EnqKp_0b2KCZlo00
Petfinder

Vulcan

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Hound
- Organization: Richmond SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8lFK_0b2KCZlo00
Petfinder

Wheat Thin

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Richmond SPCA
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMu5V_0b2KCZlo00
Petfinder

Pepper

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Beagle
- Organization: Capital Area Rescue Effort
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m85Qh_0b2KCZlo00
Petfinder

Sophie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Capital Area Rescue Effort
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFAcU_0b2KCZlo00
Petfinder

Avery

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Miniature Pinscher
- Organization: MOMS VA
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder

Captain

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Beagle
- Organization: MOMS VA
- Read more on Petfinder

Community Policy