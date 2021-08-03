Cancel
Dogs available for adoption in Columbus

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rJhY_0b2KCX0M00

Petfinder

Dogs available for adoption in Columbus

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Columbus on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFpBa_0b2KCX0M00
Petfinder

Tillie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Shih Tzu
- Organization: Stop the Suffering
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CiQ2T_0b2KCX0M00
Petfinder

Tori

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Stop the Suffering
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16W3tY_0b2KCX0M00
Petfinder

Trixie Lulu

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Boxer
- Organization: Stop the Suffering
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqiel_0b2KCX0M00
Petfinder

Twinkle

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Shih Tzu
- Organization: Stop the Suffering
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXbzm_0b2KCX0M00
Petfinder

Yoshi

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Great Pyrenees
- Organization: Stop the Suffering
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1He5Gz_0b2KCX0M00
Petfinder

Zani

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Shepherd
- Organization: Stop the Suffering
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02omIh_0b2KCX0M00
Petfinder

Bizkit

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Greyhound
- Organization: Central Ohio Greyhound Rescue Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqeYQ_0b2KCX0M00
Petfinder

Eddy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Greyhound
- Organization: Central Ohio Greyhound Rescue Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2448MY_0b2KCX0M00
Petfinder

Tango

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Greyhound
- Organization: Central Ohio Greyhound Rescue Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U28ew_0b2KCX0M00
Petfinder

Badoo

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Terrier
- Organization: Pets Without Parents Columbus
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QV8F5_0b2KCX0M00
Petfinder

Beasty & Mia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Sophia's Grace Foundation, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnGjW_0b2KCX0M00
Petfinder

Cooper

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Dachshund
- Organization: Sophia's Grace Foundation, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FhnZH_0b2KCX0M00
Petfinder

Phoebe

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Organization: Sophia's Grace Foundation, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfltS_0b2KCX0M00
Petfinder

Reese

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Dachshund
- Organization: Sophia's Grace Foundation, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbOzp_0b2KCX0M00
Petfinder

Star

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Miniature Pinscher
- Organization: Sophia's Grace Foundation, Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder

Stacker

Stacker

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
