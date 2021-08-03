Cancel
Myrtle Beach, SC

Dogs available for adoption in Myrtle Beach

By Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Petfinder

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Myrtle Beach on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEjv8_0b2KC2yK00
Petfinder

Shyla & Shatzi (Female & Male Bonded Pair)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Grand Strand Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QG4R8_0b2KC2yK00
Petfinder

Simon

- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Grand Strand Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acXKV_0b2KC2yK00
Petfinder

Smoke

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Grand Strand Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFadc_0b2KC2yK00
Petfinder

Stryker

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Grand Strand Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQqvU_0b2KC2yK00
Petfinder

Toby

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Grand Strand Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1U7O_0b2KC2yK00
Petfinder

Tyson

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Grand Strand Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zi5jG_0b2KC2yK00
Petfinder

Verde

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Grand Strand Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Jeh4_0b2KC2yK00
Petfinder

Xolani

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Organization: Grand Strand Humane Society
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFtJw_0b2KC2yK00
Petfinder

Amara & Belle

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: All About Animals Rescue & Transport Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXiMf_0b2KC2yK00
Petfinder

Carmella

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Brittany Spaniel
- Organization: All About Animals Rescue & Transport Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fIMRo_0b2KC2yK00
Petfinder

Hershey

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: All About Animals Rescue & Transport Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rOvpj_0b2KC2yK00
Petfinder

Jake

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: All About Animals Rescue & Transport Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IGDw_0b2KC2yK00
Petfinder

Jake

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Golden Retriever
- Organization: All About Animals Rescue & Transport Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RuDl_0b2KC2yK00
Petfinder

Kona

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Organization: All About Animals Rescue & Transport Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168cqo_0b2KC2yK00
Petfinder

Tucker

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Organization: All About Animals Rescue & Transport Inc.
- Read more on Petfinder

