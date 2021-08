A study of Polish athletes with disabilities highlights the impact of COVID-19 on training – BMC Research Notes. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt in all areas of human life, from the impact on healthcare and the economy to education and the movement of people. The pandemic has also affected many sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo which was due to be hosted in 2020 but was postponed to 2021. With regional and national lockdowns and stay-at homes orders, training schedules for athletes have also been disrupted. To better understand the impacts on athletes with disabilities Piotr Urbański from Poznan University of Physical Education, Poland and colleagues decided to survey 166 athletes who were members of either the Polish Paralympic Committee or the Polish Sports Association for the Disabled’Start. The study found that the athletes were strongly affected by the pandemic and whilst a majority reported training at home, 12% stopped training altogether. Across the group the athletes reduced their training from 9.4h/week to 5.3h/week, highlighting the impact the pandemic has had on these athletes many of whom will be hoping to compete in the Paralympic games in August and September this year.