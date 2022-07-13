RS Recommends: Bose’s Best Headphones Are Over $100 Off During Last Hours of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article.

Prime Day is the gift that keeps giving, as we found another great deal from Amazon’s super-sale: $110 off the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 . This discount is the most we’ve ever seen for the brand’s flagship cans, and will only last for a day — be sure to grab a pair now .

We recently named the 700s the best headphones in Bose’s lineup . But, even compared to all other big-name headphones (i.e. Airpods Max, Sony headphones, etc.), the Bose 700s are still among the best headphones you can buy right now, period.

The key feature of the 700s is their noise-cancellation, which comes courtesy of an advanced microphone system. These microphones pick up outside noise and effectively block it out (this is called “active noise-cancellation” or ANC). With the 700s, this noise-cancellation can also be adjusted between 11 levels that range from full transparency (like you’re not wearing headphones at all) to totally silent, in-your-own-world quiet.

There’s also a built-in microphone for making calls, which features its own noise-cancellation technology. This isolates your voice, removing wind, city street clatter, or other people so the person on the other line can hear you clearly in virtually any environment.

In terms of build quality and design, the Bose 700s get an A+. Not only do they look sleek and stylish, but they’re also very comfortable, even throughout hours of usage (say, during a long-haul flight). The headband and earcups are padded with a thick cushion, and the earcups are also angled for an ergonomic fit.

To control the headphones, you can use onboard buttons to adjust noise-cancellation levels, pair with new devices, and activate voice assistants, as well as touch controls for things like volume, song-changing, and more. Enter the Bose Music app on your phone, and you can make further changes such as EQ adjustments.

