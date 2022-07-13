ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

RS Recommends: Bose’s Best Headphones Are Over $100 Off During Last Hours of Prime Day

By John Lonsdale
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7lfk_0b1qjmOD00

Click here to read the full article.

Prime Day is the gift that keeps giving, as we found another great deal from Amazon’s super-sale: $110 off the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 . This discount is the most we’ve ever seen for the brand’s flagship cans, and will only last for a day — be sure to grab a pair now .

We recently named the 700s the best headphones in Bose’s lineup . But, even compared to all other big-name headphones (i.e. Airpods Max, Sony headphones, etc.), the Bose 700s are still among the best headphones you can buy right now, period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZs7X_0b1qjmOD00

Amazon

Buy: Bose Headphones 700 $269

The key feature of the 700s is their noise-cancellation, which comes courtesy of an advanced microphone system. These microphones pick up outside noise and effectively block it out (this is called “active noise-cancellation” or ANC). With the 700s, this noise-cancellation can also be adjusted between 11 levels that range from full transparency (like you’re not wearing headphones at all) to totally silent, in-your-own-world quiet.

There’s also a built-in microphone for making calls, which features its own noise-cancellation technology. This isolates your voice, removing wind, city street clatter, or other people so the person on the other line can hear you clearly in virtually any environment.

In terms of build quality and design, the Bose 700s get an A+. Not only do they look sleek and stylish, but they’re also very comfortable, even throughout hours of usage (say, during a long-haul flight). The headband and earcups are padded with a thick cushion, and the earcups are also angled for an ergonomic fit.

To control the headphones, you can use onboard buttons to adjust noise-cancellation levels, pair with new devices, and activate voice assistants, as well as touch controls for things like volume, song-changing, and more. Enter the Bose Music app on your phone, and you can make further changes such as EQ adjustments.

Be sure to scoop up these top-tier Bose headphones today for just $269 before the price goes back up to $379 tomorrow. Note that you do need to be a Prime member to get the deal.

Buy: Bose Headphones 700 $269

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Brittney Griner’s Lawyers Tell Russian Court That Marijuana Was Medically Prescribed

Brittney Griner’s lawyers told a Russian court that the WNBA star was prescribed medical cannabis at the latest hearing for Griner’s drug possession trial on Friday. Griner was detained at a Moscow-area airport for having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, resulting in the drug smuggling charges. However, during the hearing, Griner’s lawyers produced a U.S. doctor’s letter that recommended the Phoenix Mercury star use medical marijuana to treat pain.
NBA
Rolling Stone

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Amazon's New Prime Day Deals May Be Even Better Than Yesterday's — Here Are 75 Worth Adding to Your Cart

It's still a Prime member's paradise over on Amazon, because day two of the retailer's biggest sale of the year is happening now!. The mega-savings extravaganza kicked off early yesterday, offering anyone with a Prime membership exclusive access to more than 2 million deals — and today, July 13, the savings are just as good. Since time is quickly ticking away, to help you successfully navigate the final day of Amazon's sale, we've pulled together a list of the 75 best Prime deals that you absolutely need to get in your cart before it's over.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Black Friday
USA TODAY

The most popular jacket on Amazon is massively marked down—but only for a few more hours

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Prime Day 2022 is about to come to a close but the deals aren't done yet. While we've seen discounts on blenders to bedding and more, the down jacket from Orolay dipping to 49% off is a welcomed item that's going straight into our basket.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Verge

The worst Amazon Prime Day deals of 2022

Everybody loves a good deal. That’s largely the appeal behind e-commerce “holidays” like Amazon Prime Day. The only problem is while you’re lured in by the promise of paying less, you might actually find yourself bamboozled. In recent years, Amazon’s become a minefield of legitimate products...
RETAIL
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Turn This iPhone Setting Off Immediately If You Want To Save Battery

If you have an iPhone, chances are you’re also constantly looking for ways to boost your iPhone’s battery. Dealing with a device that loses its charge after a few hours is nobody’s idea of a great time. But instead of feeling frustrated, there are steps you can take right now that can boost battery power and help prolong the life of your device. Tech Expert Kimberly Silva, CEO of FindPeopleFirst, stresses that there are two iPhone settings you should turn off immediately if you want to save battery.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Amazon
People

All of These Post-Prime Day Deals Are $10 or Less — Including Hanes T-Shirts, Neutrogena Sunscreen, and More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. At least that's the case when it comes to this year's post-Prime Day deals. The global 48-hour shopping event may have come to an end on July 13, but there are still plenty of markdowns happening if you know where to look. Luckily, we did the hard work for you and scoured Amazon for great inexpensive finds that are under $11 (it's our job, after all) across home, fashion, and beauty categories.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Left Production Company Hanging for $7.1 Million, New Lawsuit Claims

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West is facing a new lawsuit filed by a production company accusing him of owing over $7 million in outstanding fees for work on various projects over the past year. According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Phantom Labs says it worked with Ye between June 2021 and March 2022 on major events like the “Free Larry Hoover”/Drake reconciliation concert, a listening event for Donda 2 in Miami, and four “Sunday Service” performances. While Phantom Labs says it “was timely paid” for the first few projects they did with West, invoices eventually...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife and Business Partner of Donald Trump, Dead at 73

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife and longtime business partner of former President Donald Trump, died Thursday, July 14, at her home in New York City, ABC News reports. She was 73. The Trump family confirmed her death in a statement, saying, “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

#Epsteined Trended After Ivana Trump Died, Proving Liberals Can Be Just as Brain-Poisoned as the Right

On Thursday afternoon, former President Donald Trump reported on his app TruthSocial that his ex-wife, the New York City socialite Ivana Trump and mother to his three eldest children, had died at the age of 73 after being found at the bottom of the stairs of her townhouse. The fall, which caused her blunt force injuries to her torso, was ruled accidental by the NYC Medical Examiner’s Office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Work Best to Protect Against Covid?

Click here to read the full article. Though mask restrictions are easing across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, the new BA.5 variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. And while airlines and the FAA have relaxed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Tidal Offering $1 Streaming Subscriptions Till the End of the Month

Click here to read the full article. Whether you’re staying put at home right now or heading out on a summer road trip, there’s no better time to settle in with some new tunes, or get reacquainted with your favorite albums. Tidal is adding a little extra incentive to the mix right now, with a new deal that gets you three months of service for just $3. That’s just a buck a month and works out to 90% off the regular subscription price. Buy: Three-Month Tidal Subscripton at $3 The deal is valid till the end of the month and gets you instant access to Tidal...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

This 65-inch OLED TV is $1,100 off for Prime Day (18% claimed)

There may be no better time than right now to buy a new centerpiece for your home theater, as Prime Day TV deals have been as good as we were hoping. At the top of the list is this Sony A80J 65-inch OLED 4K smart TV, a great option if you’re looking to go big with your home theater. It’s also one of the best Prime Day deals available, as the regularly-priced $2,500 TV is just $1,400 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $1,100, and this is a Prime Day Lightning Deal. It’s only available until midnight tonight, or until it’s 100% claimed, and at the time of this writing it’s already at 18%, so click over to Amazon now to claim it while you can.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Disgraced Lawyer Alex Murdaugh Indicted For Allegedly Murdering His Wife and Son

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on murder charges in the 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son. He has been charged with two counts of murder, and two counts of possessing a firearm during a crime. According to indictments handed down on Thursday from a grand jury in Colleton County, Murdaugh used a rifle to kill his wife, Maggie, and a shotgun to kill his son Paul a year ago.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy