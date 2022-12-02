ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

How Walmart and Other Big-Name Stores Get You To Spend More Money

By Nicole Spector
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOYmt_0b1pJrhL00

Perhaps the biggest reason that Walmart is so attractive — and successful — is that they tout mighty savings opportunities. The chain with over 10,500 locations hosts frequent sales, a sweeping clearance section and has their own version of Amazon Prime with Walmart+. But make no mistake: Walmart has a bottom line. They need consumer dollars and they have entire marketing teams devoted to making us spend, even if it means handing over cash on stuff that we weren’t planning on buying.

Find Out: 10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
More: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

And it’s not just Walmart cooking up ways to make shoppers spend more — it’s every other big-box retailer. Some of the ways that these megastores incentivize mega spending, is, ironically, by offering up legitimately budget-friendly services. Take, for instance, Walmart’s free return policy. That’s not just them being nice; that’s them luring you into buying something in part because you know you can return it without the hassle of an added fee. Keep reading to learn about how these stores encourage you to spend more.

Free, No-Hassle Returns Add Up

Once you buy something, are you really going to return it? Maybe. Retailers are cleverly banking on you not. According to a 2018 NPR/Marist poll, 91% of American online shoppers claimed that they “only rarely” or “never” return things they buy online.

“The easy return policy at Walmart motivates customers to spend more,” said Sue Hirst, co-founder of CFO On-Call . “This perk encourages customers to shop more. According to research, easy and lengthy periods of return helps stores to increase sales.”

And the list goes on. Here’s some other ways that Walmart and competitors like Target and Costco lure consumers into being loyal customers–and (hopefully!) overspending.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Their Tagline Convinces You That You Won’t Spend a Fortune

“Everyday Low Prices” — the basis of Walmart’s business model — has quite a lovely ring to it, and draws in quite a profit.

“Walmart constantly reminds consumers that they have low prices,” said Paul Sundin, a CPA, tax strategist and CEO of Emparion . “ Walmart has been promoting low pricing for decades to attract customers. People want to save, so they’ll go for low prices. But what happens is they get too caught up with how cheap the items are; they want to buy more.”

They Place Essential Grocery Items Toward the Back or Far Sides of the Store

Ever notice how when you pop into a Walmart or Target for essential groceries you have to walk through a sea of other products and displays to get there? That’s no accident.

“One of the tactics I see brands with a grocery segment use all of the time is to locate staples like bread, milk and eggs far from the store entrance,” said Benjamin Sweeney, a business development and marketing strategist with ClydeBank Media who has worked on store-level merchandising . “It is counterintuitive: Staples should be easy to grab and located conveniently near the door, right? But, by putting staples far from the entrance, these brands force shoppers to walk past a greater number of displays while heading toward the items they came to purchase.”

‘BOGO’ Is a Consumer Psychology Hack

Another common incentive is “Buy One, Get One Free,” or BOGO. Who wouldn’t want to buy something and get an additional product at absolutely no cost? That’s your consumer brain working against you.

“Big-box retailers often use what it called psychology hacks to convert more sales: Walmart is notorious for using the BOGO sale hack to increase profit, especially when it comes to their clothing and accessories,” said Kristin Uptain, marketing manager of Redde Payments . “ The BOGO discount fools the customer’s perception into believing they are getting a better deal.

“For example a ‘buy one, get one free’ would make anyone think they can have two for the price of one,” Uptain continued. “But in reality, this pushes you to spend more, boosting Walmart’s sales each time. Walmart already has a standard sale, this is the sale that their items are set to regardless of the time of year. For example, Walmart’s standard sale is a 50% off discount on a pair of $40 jeans. This sale runs whenever a special discount isn’t applied. The $40 jeans cost the seller only $10. So with a sale like this, the seller will profit $10 if they are 50% off ($40/2 = $20. $20 – $10 = $10).”

When the BOGO model is applied, Walmart will earn more profit than they would have if they ran their standard 50% off sale, Uptain said. “You can see that each pair of jeans cost the seller $10, so for two pairs the seller’s cost is $20. But with a ‘buy one get one free’ sale, the customer would need to purchase one pair of jeans at full price to get the second one for free. This means Walmart will profit $20 (after their wholesale purchase price) on this sale which is two times what they would have made on their standard sale. They convince the customer to buy more which allows Walmart to make more per transaction then they would have otherwise.”

They Invite Brands To Use Their Stores As a Walk-In Advertisement

Ever walked into a store and thought your favorite brand of cereal has bought the business? This too, is no accident.

“Basically, stores invite suppliers and manufacturers to come and actively advertise their products in-store,” said Swati Chalumuri, a personal finance expert and founder, HearMeFolks.com . “Known as merchandisers, these sales representatives pull no punches taking over entire aisles, offering big discounts and giving out freebies. Such grand displays and ‘saving’ opportunities are hard to ignore and you end up buying impulsively or getting bigger quantities than you normally do.”

Drown Out the Noise By Making a List

Walmart and other big-box retailers invest a lot of money into getting you to spend yours. But you can easily dodge their marketing ploys. All you need to do is make a budget and stick to it by having a list of needed items.

“ Savvy shoppers create a list and a budget and they stick to both,” said Sweeney.

It’s such a simple way to elude sophisticated marketing schemes, but it works — even or especially when you’re in line at checkout staring down those all-too-tempting candies and snacks.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Walmart and Other Big-Name Stores Get You To Spend More Money

Comments / 19

Squirt
09-03

I’m a get in and get out kind of gal, with a touch of tunnel vision when I’m after something specific; their gimmicks don’t make me buy more crap. Just let me get my half and half and pancakes and get out my way please.

Reply(1)
14
Larry Chelgren
09-03

Not anymore, I won’t shop there till they hireCashiers and I don’t have to work for them for free!

Reply
16
AR
09-06

Does anyone ever wonder why milk an eggs an bread are always towards the back of the store. There’s a reason for that so people buy more.

Reply(2)
4
Related
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
GOBankingRates

10 Costco Items That May Disappear in 2023

You've heard of the kiss of death, but Costco has the star of death, or the "death star" on certain products. When a little asterisk appears on the product tag, that means it's typically on its way...
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Offering Free & Cheap Burgers Throughout December

McDonald's is rolling out a series of deals for December just like it did last year, only now it comes with 100% less Mariah Carey. This year's promotion is similar to what you saw last year. There will be a lot of discounts and a few merch drops as well. Though, this year it will also let you enter to win a McGold Card that gets you free food for life (or 50 years, which is a lot still). You can enter to win that prize for you and three friends in the app daily while the December deals are running.
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations

Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control.Mikael Seegen/Unsplash. Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.
TUCSON, AZ
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
222K+
Followers
15K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy