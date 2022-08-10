ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Complete Relationship Timeline

By Eliza Thompson
 3 days ago
Love at first sight! Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are two of young Hollywood's brightest stars, so it's no surprise that their relationship has been full of sparks from the moment it started.

The pair, who began dating in October 2019, got serious fast, making their relationship Instagram official in January 2020 and getting engaged less than a year into their romance.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," the photographer wrote via Instagram in July 2020 after popping the question. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

The model's famous parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham , are super supportive of their eldest son's relationship and are huge fans of their future daughter-in-law.

“[Nicola] is just wonderful,” the former Spice Girls member said during a December 2020 appearance on the talk show Lorraine . “She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman. We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He’s so happy.”

After news of the duo's engagement broke in 2020, both of Brooklyn's parents took to Instagram to wish the couple well. “The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!" the fashion designer wrote via Instagram. "Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x."

The soccer star joined in with his own post, writing, "Congratulations to these two beautiful people ... As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys."

Though the twosome haven't yet walked down the aisle, they have already made permanent commitments to each other in the form of tattoos. In April 2021, Peltz showed off a tattoo of her fiancé's name written in cursive on her back.

Brooklyn, for his part, has a tattoo of Peltz's grandmother's name as well as a pair of eyes that fans speculated were drawn to look like those of the Bates Motel alum. He also has a tattoo on his arm that reads, "My life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious.”

For a less painful tribute, the Last Airbender star had matching necklaces made with their wisdom teeth . "You're my best friend," she captioned the Instagram Story showing off the jewelry.

Keep scrolling for the complete history of Beckham and Peltz's relationship:

