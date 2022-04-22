ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Relationship Timeline: From Hollywood Stars to Farm Owners

By Johnni Macke
 3 days ago

Love at first sight! Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have enthralled fans with their sweet relationship, which quickly evolved after they met in May 2009.

The One Tree Hill alum hit it off with the Walking Dead actor instantly, thanks in part to her former costar Danneel Ackles ’ interference. Morgan, for his part, had his Supernatural costar Jensen Ackles to thank for introducing the pair that spring.

The couple didn’t tie the knot until October 2019 , but throughout their first 10 years together , they grew in their love, welcomed two children and began multiple businesses.

“From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad,” Burton wrote via Instagram after she and Morgan legally wed. “Standing up there with our children at our sides — celebrating all that has been — was bliss.”

The “Drama Queens” podcast cohost gushed over her man, adding, “I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan.”

Two years later, the pair reflected on their introduction to one another and how they’ve evolved as a couple since their blind date.

“The smokin hot @jeffreydeanmorgan showed up and it was game over,” Burton recalled via Instagram in May 2021. “Here’s to being crazy kids, living all over the country, giving birth to two doppelgängers, getting gray hair and still being totally inappropriate ... together.”

The Good Wife alum, for his part, noted via social media that Jensen “knew he had the gal for me” — and that his friend was right. “Been with her ever since that night. In fact … two kids later … one 11 (do THAT math!) finally married … and never could of imagined this kind of happiness,” Morgan explained of his romance with Burton. “ The adventures have been many … and planning new ones as I write this. Thank you Jensen and Danneel for taking a wild stab in the dark … and thank you @hilarieburton for goddamn everything.”

The Unholy actor added: “Happy Timmy Nolan day!! Props to Irish car bombs and not eating a perfectly good bun on a hamburger. Love the shit outta you Mrs. Morgan. Xxxx.”

Scroll down to relive Burton and Morgan’s relationship highs and lows:

