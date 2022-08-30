What is the difference between a private and federal student loan?

GOING to college is an investment in your future, but you may struggle to afford it without taking out a student loan.

We explain the difference between private and federal student loans.

Difference between a private and federal student loan

The main difference between private and federal student loans is that the latter is offered by the federal government.

While the others are made by private lenders, such as banks or credit unions.

Federal loans are funded by the US Department of Education, although a loan servicing company will handle your loan.

Each type of loan has its own set of requirements - some are only available to students with financial needs, while others are offered regardless of financial status.

Federal loans may also have set parameters on how the money can be used, while private student loans can be used for whatever expenses you want.

Eligibility for private student loans depends on your income, credit history, and credit score.

Which student loan is right for me?

It's usually best to exhaust all federal student loan options before you apply for a private one.

This is because they come with lower interest rates and more flexible repayment options than private ones.

Federal loans can be stricter in what you're allowed to spend the cash on though, so make sure you look into all alternatives before you apply.

To check if you're eligible for a federal loan, you need to complete and submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.

To qualify, you must be a US citizen or eligible non-citizen, have a valid social security number, study for an eligible degree and make "satisfactory academic progress".

How to find the best student loan

If you decide to take out a loan, make sure you understand the terms and conditions and be aware that you'll be required to pay it back.

To find a federal loan, go on the StudentAid.gov website and select the option that suits you.

Or if you're after a private student loan, you can use comparison sites such as Credible.

Keep in mind that you're not guaranteed to get the marketed rate, and you could be rejected by the lender or given a worse deal.

The lender will also do a credit check, so don't make plenty of applications in a short amount of time as it'll damage your credit score.

We explain how to get help as Covid support measures such as student loan relief are ending.

We also reveal if your private student loans will be forgiven under Joe Biden's plan.

The plan was initially set to be one of his first acts in office after he and Vice President Kamala Harris were inaugurated.