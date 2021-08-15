Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021)

By Maren Estrada and Christian de Looper, Christian de Looper
Posted by 
BGR.com
BGR.com
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Brip6_0b1C4n4600


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQ3Zb_0b1C4n4600

These are today’s Best Amazon Deals, starting at $1

Price: Click for today's deals
Buy Now

Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon.

You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals .

To help you find the best Amazon deals right now, we’ve listed our favorites below.

Best deals on Amazon at a glance

Best smart home deals on Amazon

Smart home devices help your home run a bit more smoothly. Here are the best smart home deals on Amazon right now.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZiwP_0b1C4n4600

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa

Price: $69.00
You Save: $60.00 (47%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKSiL_0b1C4n4600

Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave Air Fryer Oven with Convection, Microwave, and Toaster Features

Price: $299.99
You Save: $200.00 (40%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAdms_0b1C4n4600

Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set with Air Fryer Cook Times

Price: $11.45
You Save: $8.54 (43%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18CE49_0b1C4n4600

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video with Alexa

Price: $24.99
You Save: $10.00 (29%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqWzR_0b1C4n4600

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub

Price: $21.99
You Save: $7.99 (27%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NSaQv_0b1C4n4600

Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal

Price: $34.99
You Save: $15.00 (30%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWmp9_0b1C4n4600

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Charcoal

Price: $29.99
You Save: $10.00 (25%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJ712_0b1C4n4600

Govee Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer with 196ft Range

Price: $22.09
You Save: $3.90 (15%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSzei_0b1C4n4600

Govee Smart Plug 4-Pack, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Price: $19.99
You Save: $5.00 (20%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybKol_0b1C4n4600

TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google (4 Pack)

Price: $23.99
You Save: $3.00 (11%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1acI9S_0b1C4n4600

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera

Price: $54.99
You Save: $30.00 (35%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Kt1H_0b1C4n4600

Famree Electric Standing Desk with 4 Memory Preset Controller

Price: $145.34
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zeVDR_0b1C4n4600

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2

Price: $119.99
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAjWs_0b1C4n4600

TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Bulb KL110

Price: $11.99
You Save: $5.00 (29%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X50wU_0b1C4n4600

TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Bulbs, Full Color Changing Dimmable

Price: $17.99
You Save: $7.00 (28%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7ywF_0b1C4n4600

SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher

Price: $29.00
You Save: $10.00 (26%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tq9Py_0b1C4n4600

SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Remote

Price: $39.00
You Save: $10.00 (20%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bvvM_0b1C4n4600

Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug | Charcoal

Price: $59.98
You Save: $15.00 (20%)
Buy Now

Best headphones deals on Amazon

A great pair of headphones can change how you listen to music. Here are the best headphone deals on Amazon.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPA7y_0b1C4n4600

Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $189.99
You Save: $59.01 (24%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUAmk_0b1C4n4600

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)

Price: $119.00
You Save: $40.00 (25%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDqjK_0b1C4n4600

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Price: $149.99
You Save: $49.01 (25%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWAKL_0b1C4n4600

iJoy Matte Finish Premium Wireless Headphones

Price: $16.99
You Save: $1.00 (6%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFthj_0b1C4n4600

Zihnic Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Price: $24.69
You Save: $1.30 (5%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjqPA_0b1C4n4600

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds

Price: $25.19
You Save: $10.79 (30%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPjAt_0b1C4n4600

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds

Price: $23.99
You Save: $27.21 (54%)
Buy Now

Best home theater deals on Amazon

Need a new TV or TV-related product? There are plenty of deals for you. Here are the best home theater deals on Amazon right now.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GP4p9_0b1C4n4600

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision…

Price: $37.99
You Save: $12.00 (24%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Yk8b_0b1C4n4600

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device

Price: $24.99
You Save: $5.00 (17%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZwjA_0b1C4n4600

Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming device with Alexa | 4K Ultra HD | 2019 release

Price: $99.99
You Save: $20.00 (17%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuL23_0b1C4n4600

aarooGo Apple TV Replacement Remote Control with TV Power and Volume/Mute

Price: $14.99
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2km4cX_0b1C4n4600

KMOUK TV Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound, Bluetooth 5.0, for PC/Home Theater

Price: $49.99
You Save: $10.00 (17%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ilfO7_0b1C4n4600

Vizio V51-H6 36″ 5.1 Channel Home Theater Soundbar System (Renewed)

Price: $170.99
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010sTg_0b1C4n4600

YABER Pro V7 9500L Portable Home Theater Projector

Price: $219.99
You Save: $80.00 (27%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qt9oz_0b1C4n4600

Projector Screen 120 inch 16:9 HD Foldable Anti-Crease

Price: $22.03
You Save: $1.63 (7%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbCSF_0b1C4n4600

XGIMI Horizon 1080p FHD Projector

Price: $1,099.00
You Save: $100.00 (8%)
Buy Now

Best laptop and tablet deals on Amazon

Looking for a new laptop or tablet to help you get your work done, or stay entertained? Check out our favorite laptop and tablet deals on Amazon right now.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Al0uB_0b1C4n4600

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14 14.0

Price: $209.99
You Save: $45.01 (18%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQ2Cf_0b1C4n4600

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Gray (4th Generation)

Price: $499.99
You Save: $99.01 (17%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24f3cb_0b1C4n4600

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 11.6-inch 64GB eMMC, 4GB RAM

Price: $212.18
You Save: $37.81 (15%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aarge_0b1C4n4600

Hyundai (New 2021) HyBook Laptop Bundle – 8GB/128GB SSD with 128GB MicroSD

Price: $289.99
You Save: $30.00 (9%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WHHc_0b1C4n4600

Hyundai Thinnote Laptop Bundle – 4GB/64GB SSD with 128GB MicroSD

Price: $219.99
You Save: $20.00 (8%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bz1YL_0b1C4n4600

Hyundai HyTab Plus Tablet, 10.1

Price: $80.99
You Save: $8.01 (9%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cd4hv_0b1C4n4600

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display

Price: $899.99
You Save: $99.01 (10%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUJBq_0b1C4n4600

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip

Price: $1,099.99
You Save: $199.01 (15%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EF57M_0b1C4n4600

SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter – 120MB/s

Price: $149.99
You Save: $80.00 (35%)
Buy Now

Best mobile deals on Amazon

Maybe you want a smartphone or an accessory for your phone, or a new iPhone 12 . Here are the best mobile deals on Amazon.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHRuK_0b1C4n4600

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested

Price: $15.99
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8wEt_0b1C4n4600

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)

Price: $324.98
You Save: $74.02 (19%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkhN2_0b1C4n4600

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

Price: $399.00
You Save: $100.00 (20%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdvG8_0b1C4n4600

Anker Wireless Charger, 2 Pack PowerWave Pad, Up to 10W

Price: $23.99
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2Jhy_0b1C4n4600

Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank for iPhone 12 Series

Price: $54.99
Buy Now

Best kitchen deals and home deals on Amazon

Everyone’s kitchen could use something fresh. Here are the best kitchen deals on Amazon to help achieve that.



Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa

Price: $69.00
You Save: $60.00 (47%)
Buy Now



Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave Air Fryer Oven with Convection, Microwave, and Toaster Features

Price: $299.99
You Save: $200.00 (40%)
Buy Now



Govee Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer with 196ft Range

Price: $22.09
You Save: $3.90 (15%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWZx5_0b1C4n4600

VIVOHOME Electric Portable Compact Countertop Automatic Ice Cube Maker

Price: $129.99
You Save: $140.00 (52%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1fCQ_0b1C4n4600

LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets Deep Pockets 18

Price: $34.95
You Save: $22.04 (39%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRPNS_0b1C4n4600

Mibote 93 Pcs Accessories Set for Instant Pots

Price: $26.99
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQfCs_0b1C4n4600

The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook with 800 Recipes

Price: $4.99
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11iDtN_0b1C4n4600

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Sous Vide, and More, 6 Quart

Price: $114.95
You Save: $15.04 (12%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TpTg_0b1C4n4600

Instant Pot Duo Plus Multi-Use Electric Pressure Cooker

Price: $89.99
You Save: $30.00 (25%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQpIp_0b1C4n4600

Elite Gourmet ETO-4510M Double French Door Countertop Convection Toaster Oven

Price: $99.99
You Save: $25.00 (20%)
Buy Now

Best gaming deals on Amazon

Gaming can be expensive — but the best gaming deals on Amazon will help you save some serious cash.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJbc0_0b1C4n4600

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership

Price: $43.48
You Save: $11.50 (21%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCBvs_0b1C4n4600

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card, Licensed for Nintendo Switch

Price: $22.99
You Save: $12.00 (34%)
Buy Now

Other deals on Amazon

Looking for something else? Here are the rest of the best deals on Amazon you can take advantage of right now.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUbJ7_0b1C4n4600

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Price: $25.99
You Save: $9.00 (26%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VhhHF_0b1C4n4600

DEERC Drone with Camera 1080P HD FPV Live Video 2 Batteries and Carrying Case

Price: $89.10
You Save: $9.89 (10%)
Coupon Code: V2OAEDK3 (by 10/5)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTEww_0b1C4n4600

Carlinkit 2.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter, Compatible with All Car Brands

Price: $99.00
You Save: $27.00 (21%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBJ23_0b1C4n4600

Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor

Price: $32.35
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fgdpa_0b1C4n4600

1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver

Price: $59.90
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLPIe_0b1C4n4600

1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting

Price: $229.99
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7tZU_0b1C4n4600

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card

Price: $44.99
You Save: $25.00 (36%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GpU9R_0b1C4n4600

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush

Price: $36.95 ($36.95/Count)
You Save: $23.00 (38%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YktjB_0b1C4n4600

All-New Toshiba 50-inch 50C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Price: $369.99
You Save: $100.00 (21%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHSfF_0b1C4n4600

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV – Fire TV

Price: $129.99
You Save: $70.00 (35%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzDp4_0b1C4n4600

Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision

Price: $329.99
You Save: $20.00 (6%)
Buy Now

The post Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021) appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 3

BGR.com

BGR.com

231K+
Followers
5K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Roku Tv#Samsung Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Blink#Deep Echo#K Roku#Wi Fi#Apple Watch Series#Google Wifi#Nintendo Switch#Tuff Co Iphone#Bluetooth#Tb#Amazon Smart#Convection Microwave#Toaster Features Price
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
LifestyleWKRG

The best carry-on bag for every airline

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Wondering which carry-on bag to take on your next adventure? There are a couple of things to consider depending not only on your personal needs but also on the carry-on requirements of the airline you’re flying with. Most of them...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

You don't have to leave your home to score big outlet deals these days. Amazon's huge outlet store is packed with sales that you can shop anytime from your couch. The savings hub features competitive prices on electronics, tech, furniture, fashion, and beyond, but it's most impressive section has to be its ″Super Discounts,″ which are all priced at $10 and under. While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 72 percent off popular kitchen tools, workout clothes, stylish accessories, and more.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Amazon to pay you $10 if you’ll let the company scan your palm

Amazon has introduced a new incentive for customers who opt to pay by palm. The company will pay $10 in store credit to those who enrol in their Amazon One program – the move away from paying for goods with physical credit cards and using your hand instead.Amazon announced the initiative in 2019 after their New York offices served as a trial run; they implemented several vending machines that used biometric tech to buy snacks and drinks, according to sources.Last September, the new Amazon One payment initiative reached Seattle stores – and now the advanced tech has been rolled out to...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using it Immediately, Authorities Say

There's a reason Amazon has become a near-daily shopping destination for many of its customers: it offers access to millions of products, it has unparalleled shipping times, and its prices are lower than many of its competitors. However, with so many items from so many vendors available in one place, a few are bound to slip through the cracks when it comes to safety. Now, a product sold exclusively through Amazon is subject to a new recall over the safety risk it presents, and authorities are telling anyone who bought one not to use it. Read on to find out if you should be getting rid of this Amazon purchase now.
ComputersDigital Trends

Best back-to-school laptop deals and sales for 2021

The back-to-school laptop deals are here and there are all kinds of great offers going on right now. If you’re in the market for a new laptop for school or college, this is the ideal time to check out the back to school laptop sales and save yourself plenty of cash by snapping up a great bargain. With so many options out there, it can feel confusing to know where to begin. Luckily, we’re here to track down all the best back-to-school laptop deals so you don’t have to worry about a thing. Even better, we also have all the best buying advice so if you’re trying to figure out how best to choose a new laptop for school, we’ve got you covered no matter what your plans may be.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This $80 Tower Fan 'Blew So Cold' They Actually Had to Turn It Off

Hot, summery days are in full swing, and temperatures aren't expected to let up anytime soon. Instead of sweating non-stop, you'll likely opt for a cooling fan or portable air conditioner that'll solve most of your heat-inducing worries. However, if you're on a budget and want something that'll cool the entire space in minutes, go with the Dreo 90°Oscillating Tower Fan, which is just $80 on Amazon.
ShoppingPosted by
BobVila

The Best Early Home Depot Black Friday Deals of 2021: Deep Discounts on Samsung, GE, DeWalt, and More

Instead of people lining up after Thanksgiving dinner and packing the stores, retailers anticipate seeing most of their shoppers lining up browser tabs and clicking through the deals. Black Friday 2021 is just around the corner on the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 26. Cyber Monday follows on Monday, November 29. Online shopping has its advantages over in-store shopping: no crowds to battle and no carts to lug around, plus you’ll have full access to deals from all your favorite retailers. And getting an early start on shopping is a savvy move: As sales mount, shipping times will get tighter. The sooner you get started, the more time you’ll have to relax as the holidays get closer.
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s latest promotion includes a line of service for free

Finding the right time to switch phone carriers is always a struggle. If you’re going through the hassle of leaving one carrier for another, you’ll want to make sure that you are getting a better deal and better service. It’s even more complicated when you have several family members on the same plan. That’s why T-Mobile’s latest promotion is worth a look for new and current customers alike. For a limited time, T-Mobile customers on eligible rate plans can get a third line for free. Today’s Top Deal 88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! Price:...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

The best phones under $300 - updated July 2021

Cheap phones have been getting better lately, decreasing the need to spend a thousand or more dollars on a decent smartphone. To have a cheap phone no longer comes with big trade-offs. That's because phone brands have been competing in the entry-level segment as hard as they do with flagships, and everyone wants to make the phone with the best value ever.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 today

If you want the portability you can get from tablet deals and the performance available from laptop deals, but your budget is enough for just one device, you might want to take advantage of one of these Surface Pro deals. Microsoft’s 2-in-1 devices will let you enjoy the best of both worlds so you don’t have to choose. If you’re interested, you can purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover from Best Buy at $230 off, bringing the bundle’s price down to $799 from its original price of $1,029.
Internetkomando.com

10 things you should never buy on Amazon

Amazon has been a source of essentials, hobbies, electronics and supplies during the pandemic, and business has been booming as a result. You can find just about anything on Amazon, which is both good and bad. Need an obscure replacement part for your dishwasher? You can probably find it on Amazon. But not all products are useful, and some can be downright dangerous.
Shoppingthethreetomatoes.com

Bargains from Amazon’s Outlet Store

Note: Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links, we may earn commission. If you’ve never visited Amazon’s 24/7 outlet store, you’re missing out on some great bargains. This is the place where you will find all their markdowns, closeouts, and overstock deals in one place. Here are few examples of items you just may need.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Best Buy’s 3-Day Anniversary Sale features great savings on Apple products, Smart TVs and more

We start today’s deals with Best Buy’s 3-Day Anniversary Sale, which has a vast selection of Apple devices, smart TVs, headphones, tablets, smartwatches, and more on sale. We start with the latest iPad models that are getting up to $100 savings. For instance, the gen-4 iPad Air is now up for grabs at just $500 on its WiFi-only variant with 64Gb storage space. And if you want the WiFi-only 256GB model, you can get yours for $650. Now, if you feel like LTE connectivity is a must, the 256GB model is going for $780, while the 64GB variant is selling for $630.
TV ShowsDigital Trends

This MASSIVE 4K TV just got an insane discount at Walmart

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup’s TV, especially when you see 4K TV deals that fit your budget. While a 4K TV may be expensive, you’ll be able to buy bigger screens if you take advantage of offers from online retailers. For example, Walmart is currently selling this 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $598, after a $102 discount off its original price of $700, in a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.

Comments / 3

Community Policy