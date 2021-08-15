Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021)







Price: Click for today's deals

Buy Now

Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon.

You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals .

This list is updated daily, so check back as much as you want for the latest finds.

If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day membership trial for Prime shipping, Prime Video, and much more.

To help you find the best Amazon deals right now, we’ve listed our favorites below.

Best deals on Amazon at a glance

Best smart home deals on Amazon

Smart home devices help your home run a bit more smoothly. Here are the best smart home deals on Amazon right now.







Price: $69.00

You Save: $60.00 (47%)

Buy Now







Price: $299.99

You Save: $200.00 (40%)

Buy Now







Price: $11.45

You Save: $8.54 (43%)

Buy Now







Price: $24.99

You Save: $10.00 (29%)

Buy Now







Price: $21.99

You Save: $7.99 (27%)

Buy Now







Price: $34.99

You Save: $15.00 (30%)

Buy Now







Price: $29.99

You Save: $10.00 (25%)

Buy Now







Price: $22.09

You Save: $3.90 (15%)

Buy Now







Price: $19.99

You Save: $5.00 (20%)

Buy Now







Price: $23.99

You Save: $3.00 (11%)

Buy Now







Price: $54.99

You Save: $30.00 (35%)

Buy Now







Price: $145.34

Buy Now







Price: $119.99

Buy Now







Price: $11.99

You Save: $5.00 (29%)

Buy Now







Price: $17.99

You Save: $7.00 (28%)

Buy Now







Price: $29.00

You Save: $10.00 (26%)

Buy Now







Price: $39.00

You Save: $10.00 (20%)

Buy Now







Price: $59.98

You Save: $15.00 (20%)

Buy Now

Best headphones deals on Amazon

A great pair of headphones can change how you listen to music. Here are the best headphone deals on Amazon.







Price: $189.99

You Save: $59.01 (24%)

Buy Now







Price: $119.00

You Save: $40.00 (25%)

Buy Now







Price: $149.99

You Save: $49.01 (25%)

Buy Now







Price: $16.99

You Save: $1.00 (6%)

Buy Now







Price: $24.69

You Save: $1.30 (5%)

Buy Now







Price: $25.19

You Save: $10.79 (30%)

Buy Now







Price: $23.99

You Save: $27.21 (54%)

Buy Now

Best home theater deals on Amazon

Need a new TV or TV-related product? There are plenty of deals for you. Here are the best home theater deals on Amazon right now.







Price: $37.99

You Save: $12.00 (24%)

Buy Now







Price: $24.99

You Save: $5.00 (17%)

Buy Now







Price: $99.99

You Save: $20.00 (17%)

Buy Now







Price: $14.99

Buy Now







Price: $49.99

You Save: $10.00 (17%)

Buy Now







Price: $170.99

Buy Now







Price: $219.99

You Save: $80.00 (27%)

Buy Now







Price: $22.03

You Save: $1.63 (7%)

Buy Now







Price: $1,099.00

You Save: $100.00 (8%)

Buy Now

Best laptop and tablet deals on Amazon

Looking for a new laptop or tablet to help you get your work done, or stay entertained? Check out our favorite laptop and tablet deals on Amazon right now.







Price: $209.99

You Save: $45.01 (18%)

Buy Now







Price: $499.99

You Save: $99.01 (17%)

Buy Now







Price: $212.18

You Save: $37.81 (15%)

Buy Now







Price: $289.99

You Save: $30.00 (9%)

Buy Now







Price: $219.99

You Save: $20.00 (8%)

Buy Now







Price: $80.99

You Save: $8.01 (9%)

Buy Now







Price: $899.99

You Save: $99.01 (10%)

Buy Now







Price: $1,099.99

You Save: $199.01 (15%)

Buy Now







Price: $149.99

You Save: $80.00 (35%)

Buy Now

Best mobile deals on Amazon

Maybe you want a smartphone or an accessory for your phone, or a new iPhone 12 . Here are the best mobile deals on Amazon.







Price: $15.99

Buy Now







Price: $324.98

You Save: $74.02 (19%)

Buy Now







Price: $399.00

You Save: $100.00 (20%)

Buy Now







Price: $23.99

Buy Now







Price: $54.99

Buy Now

Best kitchen deals and home deals on Amazon

Everyone’s kitchen could use something fresh. Here are the best kitchen deals on Amazon to help achieve that.







Price: $69.00

You Save: $60.00 (47%)

Buy Now







Price: $299.99

You Save: $200.00 (40%)

Buy Now







Price: $22.09

You Save: $3.90 (15%)

Buy Now







Price: $129.99

You Save: $140.00 (52%)

Buy Now







Price: $34.95

You Save: $22.04 (39%)

Buy Now







Price: $26.99

Buy Now







Price: $4.99

Buy Now







Price: $114.95

You Save: $15.04 (12%)

Buy Now







Price: $89.99

You Save: $30.00 (25%)

Buy Now







Price: $99.99

You Save: $25.00 (20%)

Buy Now

Best gaming deals on Amazon

Gaming can be expensive — but the best gaming deals on Amazon will help you save some serious cash.







Price: $43.48

You Save: $11.50 (21%)

Buy Now







Price: $22.99

You Save: $12.00 (34%)

Buy Now

Other deals on Amazon

Looking for something else? Here are the rest of the best deals on Amazon you can take advantage of right now.







Price: $25.99

You Save: $9.00 (26%)

Buy Now







Price: $89.10

You Save: $9.89 (10%)

Coupon Code: V2OAEDK3 (by 10/5)

Buy Now







Price: $99.00

You Save: $27.00 (21%)

Buy Now







Price: $32.35

Buy Now







Price: $59.90

Buy Now







Price: $229.99

Buy Now







Price: $44.99

You Save: $25.00 (36%)

Buy Now







Price: $36.95 ($36.95/Count)

You Save: $23.00 (38%)

Buy Now







Price: $369.99

You Save: $100.00 (21%)

Buy Now







Price: $129.99

You Save: $70.00 (35%)

Buy Now







Price: $329.99

You Save: $20.00 (6%)

Buy Now

The post Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021) appeared first on BGR .