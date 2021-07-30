State Street (STT) Announces $0.57 Q3 Dividend; $3B Share Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $500 million of its outstanding common stock. The purchases will occur from time to time in the open market and/or in privately negotiated transactions as market conditions permit. The Company indicated that the authorization is a continuation of the stock repurchase program that began in 1994 and is consistent with NVR's strategy of maximizing shareholder value. Consistent with prior authorizations, this new authorization prohibits the Company from purchasing shares from the Company's officers, directors, Profit Sharing/401(k) Plan Trust or Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust. As of August 3, 2021, NVR had 3,565,555 total shares of common stock outstanding.