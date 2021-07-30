State Street (STT) Announces $0.57 Q3 Dividend; $3B Share Buyback
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced its third quarter 2021 cash dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock, an increase of 10% from $0.52 per share of common stock in the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on October 12, 2021 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2021.
