State Street (STT) Announces $0.57 Q3 Dividend; $3B Share Buyback

 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced its third quarter 2021 cash dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock, an increase of 10% from $0.52 per share of common stock in the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on October 12, 2021 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2021.

