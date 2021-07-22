Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

6848 Leire Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Richmond.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Grove! This gorgeous 2 BR, 2.5 Bath BRAND NEW TO BE BUILT Townhome by Main Street Homes with a low maintenance vinyl exterior and covered porch. This home features 3 finished levels with 2 car rear-entry garage. First floor offers a flex space & a storage closet with rough-in plumbing. Stairs lead to an expansive 2nd level open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, dining room, great room, front porch and rear deck. The gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a large 8’ Island. Stairs lead to the 3rd level with owner’s suite and a guest suite with full bath. The owner’s suite includes an en- suite bath with a large walk-in closet, ceramic shower & flooring, and a double bowl vanity. Visit our model at 15220 Dunton Avenue to view the quality in our craftsmanship and see why Cosby Village has created so much buzz. Cosby Village is a low maintenance community featuring paved sidewalks with pocket parks, future resident’s club with pool, community garden, and dog park! Photos represent floor plan of home, but are not the actual home.

