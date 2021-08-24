Former Auburn safety hosts youth football camp

Defensive back Jordyn Peters is no stranger to the Tennessee Valley. His football career began about 60 miles up the road with the Muscle Shoals Trojans.



From there, Peters played safety for the Auburn Tigers through 2020, and now has his sights set on making an NFL roster before the start of the season.



But, Peters took a break from that goal, for just a moment, and returned to his old stomping grounds where he hosted a youth football camp with the help of his family.



“It just makes my heart happy,” Peters said. “I just love seeing all my family together working towards one goal. Throughout the past month, they've all been helping me with the logistics and stuff throughout the camp. It just warms my heart to see everybody working together for one common goal and then to have everybody out here and they're happy. They love that I'm doing this. We all love kids and we all have little children in our family. They were out here too. It just warmed everybody's heart. I'm just super excited and happy.”

The camp was free admission and was open to kids ages 7-14 at James F. Moore Stadium.

"Just to see the smiles on the kids' faces, the competition in their eyes, it was just amazing just to have so many come out here. Just speaks volumes. I want to give back to my community because with football I was able to travel to other cities and other states and see how they treat little kids with training. Our area lacks that. I'll always come back. This will always be home."