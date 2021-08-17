Cancel
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Police: Two Suspects Charged for December 2020 Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Bethesda

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEgd6_0azdRCKe00

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged Khalil Powers Zalmai (left picture), age 19, of the 6600 block of River Road in Bethesda with home invasion and armed robbery-related offenses for the December 11, 2020, armed home invasion robbery that occurred in Bethesda. Jaylen Gary Hunter (right picture) age 20, of the 13600 block of Colgate Way in Silver Spring, was previously charged and arrested for crimes related to this armed home invasion robbery. Investigators continue to work to identify two additional suspects in this crime.

On December 11, 2020, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 6500 block of Elgin Lane for the report of a home invasion that just occurred. The investigation determined that three male suspects, wearing masks and armed with handguns, entered the home. The suspects demanded money from the residents but fled without obtaining cash or property.

During the investigation, detectives identified Hunter as one of the suspects who entered the home. Zalmai was determined to have helped plan the home invasion robbery but did not enter the home.

On May 25, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Hunter charging him with home invasion, armed robbery, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Hunter was arrested on the strength of the Montgomery County warrant on July 2.

On June 8, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Zalmai charging him with home invasion, armed robbery, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Zalmai was arrested on the strength of the Montgomery County warrant on July 6. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
