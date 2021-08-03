Revenues Below $700 per Acre Possible with Corn in 2017

A tiny beetle is trying to snack on your corn before you or your animals get a chance. Some fields in Door and Kewaunee counties have found evidence of the corn rootworm beetle in their fields, especially in areas where there were saturated soils or untreated corn planted. The tiny larvae eat away at the roots of the corn plant, lessening the amount of water and nutrients it can take in from the soil. With time it limits the growth of corn stalks, making them susceptible to weather damage. There is not a lot you can do if you find the effects of the corn rootworm in your field now, but Rio Creek Feed Mill agronomist Adam Barta says you can start planning for next year.