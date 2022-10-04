ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Video cost, channels, app and everything else you need to know

By Phil Nickinson, Martin Shore, Tom Bedford
We've got all the info you could need about Prime Video below.

Prime Video is the movie, TV show and sports-centric streaming service for Amazon, sitting alongside its shopping channel and its plenty of other services as one of the best reasons to buy a Prime subscription.

You've probably seen Prime Video advertised on billboards and adverts lately, as the streaming service has seen a busy 2022, with huge shows like the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Boys drawing in loads of viewers.

  • You can sign up to Amazon Prime here (opens in new tab) and find the full Prime Video library here (opens in new tab)

But Prime Video can also be quite confusing: its library consists of videos that are free to Prime subscribers, as well as some that are free to everyone (via Amazon's ad-supported service FreeVee), some that you have to be a Prime subscriber and pay for to watch (like Prime Video Channels) and some that you have to buy or rent separately. So it can be a little hard to get your head around the streaming service's offerings.

We'll clear things up for you though, with our full guide to Amazon's Prime Video.

What is Prime Video? Is it free with Amazon Prime?

Prime Video is the umbrella term for all things video on Amazon. Search for something to watch within Amazon and you'll see the words (and logo) for Prime Video.

Lots of the movies and TV on Prime Video, including Originals, requires Amazon Prime. That's the company's subscription service which, among other things, gets you free shipping, access to Prime Music, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming, and a lot more.

You don't need a subscription to Amazon Prime to watch videos on Amazon. You can just rent, or buy, any available movie or show that Amazon has, including new blockbusters and little-known indie films. You'll be watching it through Prime Video. It's just not free, is all.

The easiest way to understand what you get for free and what you have to pay for is to look for the Prime logo on a video thumbnail. If it's got the logo, it's free with a Prime subscription.

There's also more that's free for anyone to watch — FreeVee, formerly known as IMDB TV, has loads of TV shows and movies that are free, with ads scattered throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22X3J4_0az58u6100
The FreeVee interface, showing some free-to-watch movies and TV. (Image credit: Amazon)

And for some videos, you have to pay even more. These are channels, optional extra subscription services which offer access to loads of extra movies and TV shows.

How much does Prime Video cost?

What, exactly, does Prime Video cost? Well, it depends where you are...

  • US: $14.99 (monthly) / $139 (annually)
  • UK: £8.99 (monthly) / £95 (annually)

Until March 2022, a Prime subscription in the US cost $12.99 a month (or $119 a year), but that price has since jumped up to $14.99 a month and a whopping $139 a year.

In the UK an Amazon Prime subscription now costs £8.99 a month or £95 annually. Before September 2022 it cost £7.99 monthly or £79.99 per year.

Those aren't the only places where prices rose, though, as annual plans in Europe show. Italy and Spain got hit by a 39% annual increase (€36 to €49.90) and Germany saw a 30% rise (€69 to €89.90). Prime subscribers in France were hit the hardest, though — their annual plan rose by 43% to €69.90.

What are Prime Video channels?

Prime Video Channels also can sound a little confusing. All it is, really, is a bunch of add-ons that you can subscribe to from within Amazon Prime. There are a number of niche channels — from horror to kids' stuff, romance to indie films, and a bunch of international offerings too. (Channel availability varies by region).

One extremely popular example of this is BritBox, which serves up the best British shows for a global audience. Like every other Prime Video Channel, you subscribe to BritBox via Prime Video Channels and Amazon handles all the billing via the details on your Amazon account. And then you watch it from within Prime Video itself, without having to track down any additional apps.

One thing to note — as the name implies, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership before you can sign up and watch any of these additional channels, as they are additions to your basic Prime Video package.

After that, it's just a matter of making your through the dozens and dozens of available services to find something that tickles your fancy. Here's just a few of the Channels you might want to consider picking up:

  • Acorn TV
  • BFI Player
  • Britbox
  • Brown Sugar
  • Cheddar
  • Curzon Film
  • FreeVee
  • Hallmark Movies
  • HBO
  • Mubi
  • PBS Kids
  • PBS Masterpiece
  • Showtime
  • Shudder
  • Stand-Up Karaoke
  • Sundance Now
  • Sports Illustrated TV

That really is just the tip of the iceberg — the entire list is way too long to publish here. The best thing you can do is just hop on over to the Amazon Prime Video Channels section and flip through it yourself.

Find something you want to check out, subscribe (most come with the option of a free trial), and then pay a monthly subscription once that runs out.

What countries is Prime Video available in?

Prime Video is available worldwide in more than 200 countries, so there's a solid chance that you'll be able to check it out wherever you are as long as you have access to a compatible device.

What you can watch in a particular country may vary, however. That's pretty standard, of course — a movie that's available in one place won't always be available in all regions.

What can you watch on Prime Video?

The short version here is that you can watch what feels like just about anything and everything on Prime Video. OK, maybe not everything. Some exclusive shows, like Loki — which lives on Disney Plus — aren't available on Prime Video, obviously.

On the other hand, you can rent or purchase Marvel movies to stream on Prime Video, even though they're also available as part of a Disney Plus subscription. Otherwise, go nuts. This is Amazon, after all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxvTW_0az58u6100
(Image credit: WhatToWatch.com)

You don't properly appreciate just how much video content Amazon has at its disposal. Between all the free stuff you can watch on Amazon Prime Video, or all the stuff you could rent or buy long before it hits the free end of things — there's more than enough video to last a lifetime.

Aside from library content that's available to all Prime members, the streamer has also developed a strong slate of Amazon Originals to suit any appetite. Here are just a select few:

How to download the Prime Video app

If you're reading this article on your phone or tablet, you might be looking to download the Prime Video app so you can sign up or stream. Since Amazon has loads of apps for its various services, you're looking for one just called 'Prime Video'.

You can find the app on the App Store here (opens in new tab), for iPhones or iPads, or the Play Store here (opens in new tab) for Android phones and tablets. For some devices, like Amazon's own Fire tablets, the Prime Video streaming service should come pre-installed.

