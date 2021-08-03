KENS CARES: Stuff the Bus with school supplies this summer to help kids succeed

Help provide thousands of underserved students with the school supplies they need to succeed in school!

The Stuff the Bus campaign is happening now to collect school supplies for kids in need across San Antonio and surrounding areas. Communities in Schools , in partnership with KENS 5 and H-E-B , is the non-profit organization behind this campaign. For more than 30 years, they have helped connect students and their families to needed resources like school supplies and school uniforms to more recent ones like counseling and emotional support.

Due to the efforts of many community supporters, thousands of local students are provided with the tools they need to be successful. School supplies are available to all students year-round at over 150 school campuses that Communities in Schools of San Antonio serves.

WAYS TO DONATE

Here's how you can help Communities in Schools reach their goal of $225,000 for the 2021-2022 school year:

Click here to donate securely online through August 31

through August 31 Donate school supplies or make a monetary donation at H-E-B stores through August 17

Call the KENS 5 Phone Bank at 210-377-8100 on Thursday, August 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. to make a donation

on Thursday, August 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. to make a donation Participate in Stuff the Bus Day events at participating H-E-B stores on Saturday, August 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Many community corporate supporters, like H-E-B, are opening their doors to accept school supplies for the campaign throughout the summer. The big collection event, Stuff The Bus Day, takes place at 35 participating H-E-B locations in San Antonio and New Braunfels on Saturday, August 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHAT TO DONATE

The most needed items are:

Binders (2" & 3")

Glue sticks

Composition books

Folders (with brads & pockets)

Pens & pencils

Dividers (5 & 8 subjects)

Scissors

Markers

Backpacks (clear or mesh preferred)

Colored pencils

Erasers

Pencil sharpeners

Index cards

Highlighters

Pencil pouches

Plastic school boxes

We greatly appreciate your support to help underserved students start their school year with all the tools they need to be successful and confident.

KENS Cares is a partnership between KENS 5 and our sponsor Methodist Healthcare. When it comes to community, KENS Cares!

ABOUT COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS OF SAN ANTONIO (CIS-SA): Working directly in 150 schools across 12 school districts, Communities In Schools builds relationships that empower students to stay in school and succeed in life. Their school-based staff partner with teachers to identify challenges students face in class or at home and coordinate with community partners to bring outside resources inside schools. From immediate needs like food or clothing to more complex ones like counseling or emotional support to help students succeed.