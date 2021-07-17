Cancel
Prairie View, TX

PVAMU announces new Dean of Nursing, Dr. Allyssa L. Harris

pvamu.edu
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am very pleased to announce that Allyssa L. Harris RN, PhD, WHNP-BC, has been hired as Dean of Nursing. She will begin on October 1, 2021. Dr. Harris brings to her new role 27 years of professional clinical practice and higher education teaching, research and administrative experience. Most recently, she was Department Chair and Program Director in the William F. Connell School of Nursing at Boston College, Chestnut Hill, MA.

www.pvamu.edu

