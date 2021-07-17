PVAMU announces new Dean of Nursing, Dr. Allyssa L. Harris

Mercy College announced today that it has appointed Kathleen Golisz Interim Dean for the School of Health and Natural Sciences. Golisz currently serves as the Associate Dean for the School of Health and Natural Sciences and will assume this role effective September 1, 2021. The interim appointment follows the recent announcement that Dean Joan Toglia will be retiring at the end of August after 27 years of service to Mercy College. During this transition period, Dr. Irina Ellison will serve as Interim Associate Dean. In addition, Dr. Toglia will continue her work with Mercy this Fall in an advisory role on several grant-based projects and in support of Dr. Golisz and SHNS leadership.