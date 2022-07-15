ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why July 17th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It’s July 17th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, the animated film Yellow Submarine premiered in London. While The Beatles made a cameo in the flick, they did not supply their own voices for the characters.

In 1992, Guns N’ Roses kicked off a tour with Metallica and

in Washington, D.C.

In 1987, the Ozzy Osbourne Band started a 16-week tour of US prisons.

In 2011, Cheap Trick’s stage collapsed during a severe thunderstorm at Canada’s Ottawa Bluesfest. While the band escaped unscathed, their instruments and equipment weren’t as fortunate.

In 1996, Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin was fired from the band one week after being arrested on drug-possession charges in connection with the fatal overdose of touring keyboardist Jonathan Melvoin.

And in 2006, Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro announced that he and Carmen Electra had separated after three years of marriage.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

