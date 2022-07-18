ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Why July 18th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iyzyb_0aywwPWW00

Photo: Getty Images

It’s July 18th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1978, Def Leppard made their live debut at Westfield School in Sheffield, England in front of 150 students.

In 1993, Rage Against The Machine protested music censorship by appearing at their Lollapalooza set in Philadelphia completely nude except for duct tape over their mouths. They refused to play any music and instead stood for 25 minutes with the letters “PMRC” written on their chests, a reference to the Parents Music Resource Center.

In 2001, Kiss debuted one of their more iconic pieces of merchandise, the Kiss Kasket. The coffin featured the band’s logo, the faces of the group’s members and the phrase “Kiss Forever.” Pantera ’s Dimebag Darrell was buried in one.

In 1980, Billy Joel held the top position on both the album and single charts. His record, Glass Houses , was number one, as was the hit from it, “It’s Still Rock ‘N’ Roll to Me.”

In 1989, Jefferson Airplane reformed after 17 years apart.

And in 2006, Pamela Anderson announced on her website that she got engaged to Kid Rock for a second time.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The definitive Def Leppard playlist

"Let's Get Rocked" is the first single from 1992's Adrenalize, the triple-Platinum follow-up to the massively popular Hysteria record. The album was also the band's first following the death of guitarist Steve Clark. That caused the massive wave of success and popularity Def Leppard was riding at the time to ebb a bit. "Let's Get Rocked" is one of the harder tracks on a somewhat more mellow album compared to the band's previous projects. A song about rock and roll rebellion, it reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Louder

Why 1973 was the greatest year in rock history

Imagine a year that saw the release of Led Zeppelin’s Houses Of The Holy, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon and Alice Cooper’s Billion Dollar Babies. That would be one extremely big year for rock’n’roll music, for sure. A little further down the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Motley Crue's Vince Neil 'Looks Healthy' and 'Sounds Good' According to Metal Singer Following On-Stage Injury

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil got a good review from Disturbed frontman David Dairman, who believes the 91-year-old rocker is "sounding good" and "looking healthy" based on recent videos he has seen. Neil, Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, and Mick Mars are now on their Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Although the tour has gone well, Neil broke four ribs after taking a fall during a performance with his own band last year.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Pamela Anderson
The Boot

Willie Nelson to Detail Lasting Friendship With Drummer Paul English in Upcoming Book

Country legend Willie Nelson will give fans new insight into his lasting and eventful friendship with longtime drummer Paul English in an upcoming book. Me and Paul: Untold Tales of a Fabled Friendship, set for release via Harper Horizon on Sept. 20, finds the 89-year-old reflecting on the 70 years the pair have spent making music together through the highs, lows and everything in between.
MUSIC
Popculture

Petition Launched to Bring Back Canceled Comedy Series

Fans aren't letting their favorite show go quietly. Just days after it was confirmed Adult Swim canceled the cult series Joe Pera Talks with You after just three seasons, fans of the series have launched a petition in a last-ditch effort to save the show, demanding that Joe Pera Talks with You "be picked back up."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Censorship#Philadelphia#Westfield School#Pmrc#Jefferson Airplane
Popculture

Rock Guitarist Massimo Morante Dead at 69

Guitarist Massimo Morante, a founding member of the Italian prog-rock band Goblin, died on June 23, the band announced. Morante was 69. The group is best known internationally for its creepy soundtracks to the iconic horror movies Suspiria and Dawn of the Dead. "Goblin announces with a heavy heart and...
ROCK MUSIC
The Independent

Voices: Our history is being filtered by fake 90s nostalgia

A new trend has been taking up our scrolling time. The 1980s reigns supreme thanks to the popularity of Stranger Things, sending Kate Bush and Metallica to the top of the charts. The resurrection of their popularity is partially due to thousands of TikTok videos made by members of Gen Z, celebrating a slightly off version of the Eighties, Nineties and Noughties. When I watch them I feel like I have entered an uncanny valley of sorts. Whilst the ingredients are all there, this is not how it actually was. The internet has created its own version of nostalgia that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Slipknot Preview ‘The End, So Far’ LP With ‘The Dying Song’

Even a global pandemic can’t soften Slipknot who will return this fall with a new album, The End, So Far, which they’re heralding with a punishing new elegy, “The Dying Song (Time to Sing).” After a bittersweet chorus about putting your “life into your death,” the song opens with frontman Corey Taylor bellowing, “Die! Die! Die!” over pummeling guitar and drums as if it were just another Tuesday. “When no one else is listening, only when you’ve had enough,” he sings. “Time to sing this dying song alone.”
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Two more acts pull out of Splendour

Just days out from Splendour in the Grass 2022, two more overseas acts have had to pull out of the festival. Organisers announced today that English musician Tom Misch and Spanish rock band Hinds are no longer able to make it to Australia. The announcement comes after US rockers Yeah...
WORLD
Ultimate Classic Rock

Judas Priest’s ‘Screaming for Vengeance': Beyond the Big Hit

America already knew who Judas Priest was in July of 1982, when the group was preparing to release its eighth studio album. The quintet was well established as a leader of British Heavy Metal and was familiar on these shores from touring as well as a bit of radio play for songs such as "Living After Midnight" and "Heading Out to the Highway" from the British Steel and Point of Entry albums, respectively. But it was "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" that vaulted Judas Priest to the "Metal God" status it had declared two years earlier.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

"Let It Whip" songwriter and producer Reggie Andrews dies

(June 24, 2022) The last 24 hours have been devastating for soul music fans, with multiple notable passings. And now we have found out that noted songwriter, producer and pianist Reggie Andrews has passed, causes undisclosed. Andrews is most noted for co-writing and producing the Grammy Award winning smash hit "Let It Whip" for The Dazz Band. He later became a music teacher at Locke High School in Los Angeles, California, where he served until 2010.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorious

Motorcycle Monday: Keanu Reeves’ Accidents

If you’re going to ride, you’re going to crash eventually…. Everyone knows Keanu Reeves is a rarity in Hollywood since he regularly rides his motorcycles, among other attributes. Sadly, the more you ride the more likely you are to get in an accident, and the movie star has seen his fair share of those, once even joking he was working just to pay his lofty motorcycle insurance. Despite his brushes or rather collisions with bodily pain, the man still rides because it’s in his blood. Sure, the normies won’t get it, but other enthusiasts do.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

167K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy