Why July 18th Matters in Rock History

Photo: Getty Images

It’s July 18th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1978, Def Leppard made their live debut at Westfield School in Sheffield, England in front of 150 students.

In 1993, Rage Against The Machine protested music censorship by appearing at their Lollapalooza set in Philadelphia completely nude except for duct tape over their mouths. They refused to play any music and instead stood for 25 minutes with the letters “PMRC” written on their chests, a reference to the Parents Music Resource Center.

In 2001, Kiss debuted one of their more iconic pieces of merchandise, the Kiss Kasket. The coffin featured the band’s logo, the faces of the group’s members and the phrase “Kiss Forever.” Pantera ’s Dimebag Darrell was buried in one.

In 1980, Billy Joel held the top position on both the album and single charts. His record, Glass Houses , was number one, as was the hit from it, “It’s Still Rock ‘N’ Roll to Me.”

In 1989, Jefferson Airplane reformed after 17 years apart.

And in 2006, Pamela Anderson announced on her website that she got engaged to Kid Rock for a second time.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

