Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s Relationship Timeline

By Sophia Vilensky
Far from a flop! Christina Haack and Joshua Hall ’s sweet love story has captivated fans since they first announced their relationship in July 2021.

Following her divorce from Ant Anstead , the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall . Soon after, Haack opened up about her new relationship in a lengthy Instagram post , noting she wanted to “protect” her new beau from all the hard parts of life in the spotlight.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight. … The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she wrote on July 8, 2021. “I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.”

The HGTV star then detailed how her relationship had progressed since the pair officially got together. According to a source, they’d first met years earlier during a real estate conference .

“We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it,” Haack wrote.

The Wellness Remodel author also slammed critics who said the relationship came along too soon.

“Yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want,” she added. “The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore.”

Before her marriage to Anstead, Haack was married to her Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa . The California native seems to approve of his ex-wife's new relationship, having told Entertainment Tonight in July 2021 that he’s met Hall “a few times” through real estate work .

The Tarek’s Flip Side host also said that he thinks Hall “seems like” a good guy.

“[I] don’t really know him, but I sure hope so,” he added.

The former costars share two children : daughter Taylor, born in 2010, and son Brayden, born in 2015. Haack also shares son Hudson , born in 2019, with Anstead.

I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two ,” Haack wrote via Instagram in September 2020 to announce her second split. “I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. … We are all a work in progress.”

Scroll to see a timeline of Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s love story:

