‘Mom and Dad’! Amber Heard’s Best Moments With Her Daughter Oonagh

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
 16 hours ago

The perfect pair! Amber Heard welcomed daughter Oonagh via surrogate in April 2021 and has been posting sweet shots ever since.

The actress is both “the mom and the dad” to her baby girl, she joked to her Instagram followers in July 2021, calling Oonagh “the boss.”

The Texas native announced her daughter’s arrival earlier that same month, posting a stunning snap of the infant sleeping on her chest.

"I’m so excited to share this news with you,” the Rum Diary star captioned the mother-daughter moment via Instagram. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Heard’s Aquaman costar Jason Momoa commented his “congratulations,” while Andie MacDowell wrote, "Congratulations It’s absolutely the best part of life.”

The Magic Mike XXL star gave another glimpse of Oonagh in a rainbow-patterned onesie one week later, sharing a video of herself sipping a smoothie whole holding the little one. "You can take the gal out of LA, but you can’t take LA out of the gal. #notajuicer,” the new mom wrote alongside the footage.

While Heard was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2016, she gushed about life with the actor’s children — Lily-Rose and Jack.

"[They’re] the greatest gift ,” Heard told Marie Claire after the former couple’s Bahamas nuptials . "It’s an honor. I feel new flavors that I didn't know existed. New colors that I didn't know existed have been added to my life. I'm so happy.”

Depp wanted to conceive “a hundred” children with Heard, he told press the previous year. "Amber should have the opportunity to have kids if she wants,” the Kentucky native said in 2014. "Let’s face it, practicing for it is fun and it’s all wonderful.”

Keep scrolling to see Heard’s sweetest shots with her baby girl.

